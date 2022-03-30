Foo Fighters Band Call Off Tour Dates In View Of Taylor Hawkins' Death; Read Statement

Famous American rock band Foo Fighters have cancelled all their forthcoming tour dates following the untimely demise of drummer Taylor Hawkins. The band confirmed the same with a statement on Twitter and revealed that the entire band needs time to grieve and mourn the demise of their member Hawkins.

A statement from the group reads, "It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let's take this time to grieve, heal, pull our loved ones close, and appreciate all the music and memories we've made together. With Love, Foo Fighters."

The decision comes a few days after the untimely demise of the band's drummer Taylor Hawkins. As per Variety, the late drummer reportedly complained of chest pains and died soon afterward, while the band was on tour in South America and about to perform at a festival in Colombia on Friday.

Local medical authorities reported that he had multiple drugs in his system and an enlarged heart. For the unversed, the rock band was also scheduled to perform at the 64th Grammy Awards on April 3, an appearance that was announced the day before Hawkins' death, but as per Variety, the performance has presumably been called off as well.

As per NBCDWF, the office of the Attorney General of Colombia had shared an update on the drummer's death on March 26, via Twitter. In the tweet, the authorities had confirmed the drummer had 10 substances in his system at the time of his death. A preliminary toxicology test found 10 substances in his system, including benzodiazepines, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants, THC and psychoactive compounds in marijuana. As the investigation is currently in process, the authorities did not rule on the cause of death and confirmed the results will be released once they are obtained.

However, it is speculated that the Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and other band members could appear at the ceremony to pay tribute to Hawkins. Meanwhile, the late drummer Hawkins was playing drums for Alanis Morissette before joining Foo Fighters in 1997, three years after the group's founding by frontman Dave Grohl, in time to join the band's tour after the release of The Colour and the Shape.

IMAGE: Instagram/foofighters