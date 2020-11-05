Foo Fighters Give Sneak-peek Into Their Upcoming Music Album To Fans; See Post

Foo Fighters, the very popular and celebrated American rock band from Seattle, have fans awaited for its upcoming music album. The band has set the internet on fire ever since they have shared a glimpse of Foo Fighters' new album (their tenth album). Read further ahead to know all about Foo Fighters' new album 2020.

Foo Fighters new song

Ever since Foo Fighters gained recognition, the rock band has been very successful in creating a huge fanbase for themselves. A black-and-white clip of a burning coffin has now started to appear when Spotify customers play any of Foo Fighters tracks, in order to increase the excitement for the upcoming album. Recently, on November 5, 2020, the band took to their official Twitter handle in order to share two videos, giving fans a glimpse of their upcoming song and new album.

The first 30 seconds animated video depicts the burning purple eye of guitarist Pat Smear and is accompanied by a remoted bass drum and handclap observe. For the second video, the band shared an identical snippet that includes drummer Taylor Hawkins. The audio on this video had an identical part of the brand new tune, however with an added version of the drum. The band has captioned the videos, “#LPX”.

Foo Fighters on SNL

With an announcement of Foo Fighters' recent music imminent, their fans and followers have been speculating whether or not the band will carry out the primary single throughout their appearance on Saturday Night Live, that is scheduled to be on this weekend, November 7, 2020. Foo Fighters have finally launched a full-length album with Concrete And Gold in 2017 and confirmed in February that the band finished recording for its follow-up. Back in May, Dave Grohl linked the band’s new album to David Bowie’s 1983 LP Let’s Dance.

According to reports from NME, Dave Grohl said that it’s crammed with anthemic, large, sing-along rock songs. He revealed that it is sort of like a dance file, however not an EDM, disco, fashionable dance file and is acquired groove. To Dave Grohl, it’s David Bowie’s Let’s Dance file, and that is what he has wished to make, as he wanted it to be an enjoyable file.

