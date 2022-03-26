'Foo Fighters': Looking Back At The Greatest Hits Of The American Rock Band

Trailblazing American rock band Foo Fighters lost one of its pertinent members, drummer Taylor Hawkins, at the age of 50. His demise came as a deep shock to the global music fraternity and the band's ardent fans, who have been mourning the 'tragic loss' of the artist with heartfelt messages on social media. Taylor Hawkins, who was associated with Foo Fighters for the last 25 years, died during the band's South American tour. As we remember Taylor Hawkins, here's a look at Foo Fighters' greatest hits of all time.

Greatest hits of the American rock band Foo Fighters

Best of You

The track came as the lead single from the band's fifth studio album, In Your Honor, released in 2005. The track also bagged a nod under Grammy Award for Best Rock Song and peaked high at the US and UK charts for several weeks.

All My Life

Coming as the first single from the band's fourth album, One by One, the track won a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance. It also maintained the top spot for ten straight weeks on the Alternative Songs chart, while the Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart had it at number 3.

The Pretender

The song has been one of the band's most successful numbers and came as a part of the group's 2007 album Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace. The song bagged two nods in the 2008 Grammy awards under the categories - Best Rock Song and Record of the Year apart from winning the Grammy for Best Hard Rock Performance.

Walk

Written by Dave Grohl and co-produced by Butch Vig, the song was from their seventh studio album Wasting Light. The song grabbed the first position on the Billboard Rock Songs chart in 2011.

Something From Nothing

It was released as the lead single of the band's eighth studio album Sonic Highways, which came out in 2014. The song was reportedly influenced by the Chicago music scene.

Learn to Fly

The song was released as a part of Foo Fighters' third studio album There Is Nothing Left to Lose in 1999. It was their first song to enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with its video bagging the Best Short Form Video award at the 43rd edition of Grammy Awards.