Foo Fighters Reveal THIS Song From Their Album 'Medicine At Midnight' Came Out As A 'joke'

American musician and the founder of the band Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl, recently revealed that one of their songs from the album Medicine At Midnight started as a joke. The musician said it was the song, Love Dies Young that actually started as a joke. Grohl also said they were laughing after putting on each instrument.

The song 'Love Dies Young' started as a joke?

The American band Foo Fighters, in an interview with Guitar World, revealed that their latest album Medicine At Midnight's closing track Love Dies Young came out 'like a joke'. The founder of the band Dave Gruhl explained that the track started as a type of song the band had already done and therefore, he was unlikely to cut. Later, Taylor Hawkins, the drummer of the band, asked Dave about the drumbeat they should do. He then asked about the '16th-note thing' to which Grohl refused and suggested going for an 'Abba side-high-hat-disco thing'. He added they have never messed with an 'Abba side-high-hat-disco thing'. Grohl told Guitar World the guitar riff later turned into the Queen's song 'Keep Yourself Alive type of thing'.

Later, in the interview, Chris Shiftlett, guitarist, said his galloping rhythm part in the song is like Eye Of The Tiger. He added it was almost like a joke which turned out to be good as per the band. Grohl later admitted that the band was sitting on a couch and laughing after putting on each instrument. They laughed as they were not supposed to do what they were doing, Grohl said they were not supposed to do the 'galloping flange guitar' and the 'Abba beat'. He added by the end of the day, the band had something that they had never done before.

Foo Fighters trivia

The American band, Foo Fighters, was formed in 1994 by the former drummer of the band Nirvana, Dave Grohl. The formation of the band took place after the dissolution of Nirvana. The band had won several awards including the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album. Foo Fighters' songs include Everlong, The Pretender, Best Of You, My Hero, Learn To Fly, Times Like These, and Moneky Wrench. Foo Fighters' Medicine At Midnight is the latest album that premiered on February 5, 2021.

Promo Image Source: Foo Fighter's Instagram