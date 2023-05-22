Foo Fighters Welcome New Drummer Josh Freese After Taylor Hawkins' Death

American band Foo Fighters recently revealed their latest drummer with the release of a studio session, Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts. The concert was streamed out of the 606 studios in California’s Northridge area on May 21. Their new drummer, Josh Freese, was brought in after the death of Taylor Hawkins.

The studio session featured eight songs from the band’s 11th studio album, But Here We Are, which will release on June 2. During the live stream, Josh Freese was revealed at the last after Dave Grohl and the band jokingly brought forth Chad Smith from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tommy Lee from Mötley Crüe and Tool’s Danny Carey. The session also included performances from their latest singles such as Rescued and Under You. You can check out the session here.

Freese is already slated to perform on a tour with Foo Fighters. Josh will be playing on the global tour with the band starting May 24. The global tour will keep go on till late 2023. It will be the first time Foo Fighters perform live together following the passing of Taylor Hawkins.

More about Josh Freese

Josh Freese is originally an American session drummer. He has worked with a wide range of bands throughout his career. He worked with punk rock bands such as Blink-182, The Offspring, Paramore, The Vandals and more. Josh has also worked with the likes of Guns N’ Roses, Nine Inch Nails, Sublime with Rome, Devo, Ashes Divide, The Replacements, Filter and others. One of the longer stints for Freese has been with the American alternative rock band A Perfect Circle.

Taylor Hawkins death

Taylor Hawkins, the original drummer of Foo Fighters, passed away at the age of 50 in 2022. Hawkins was on tour with the band when he died. Foo Fighters issued a statement saying, “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were. And without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward."