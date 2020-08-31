'Forever After All' Release Date: When Does Luke Combs' New Song Come Out?

Luke Combs is a popular American singer and songwriter. The 30-year-old singer has garnered a huge fan following on social media because of his heartfelt and soothing country music. Luke Combs claim to fame came when the young singer released two albums for the Sony music group Columbia Nashville.

With hit song like Hurricane, When It Rains It Pours, One Number Away, She Got the Best of Me, Beautiful Crazy and Beer Never Broke My Heart, the singer has also been featured on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. Recently, Luke Combs’ fans on social media went berserk when the singer dropped a teaser of his upcoming song titled Forever After All on his Instagram. Find out, “What is Forever After All release date?”

Read | The Weeknd opens about writing sad songs post split with Selena; Read here

Here’s what we know about Luke Combs New song

Luke Combs recently got married to his long-time girlfriend Nicole Hocking. The couple tied a knot at a private ceremony in Florida. Soon after his wedding, Luke Combs released a tiny snippet from his new song Forever After All on August 30. He also released a short clip of the song on Thursday, August 27.

After the release of snippets from his new song, it didn’t take long for fans to join the dots and realise that his new song is dedicated to his new bride Nicole. The singer posted a clip on his Instagram handle featuring the lyrics of his new song, while he was singing them in the background. The caption read, “1st came Beautiful Crazy, then Better Together, and now Forever After All”.

Read | Scotland's favourite dancefloor fillers list includes songs like 'Happy' & 'Uptown Funk'

What is 'Forever After All' release date?

The singer hasn’t commented on the release date of Forever After All yet. But, according to a report on Country Now, Forever After All, will be a part of Combs’ forthcoming album called What You See Ain’t Always What You Get. The album will include all original 18 tracks from his previous album, What You See Is What You Get. In addition to this, there will be 5 brand new songs as well.

Read | Exclusive: Kavita Seth says Mira Nair had already envisioned songs in 'A Suitable Boy'

'Forever After All' lyrics

So far Luke Combs has revealed some lyrics from the upcoming song. The ballad reflects on how love passes the boundary between life and death. It states that love perseveres even after death.

Read | Mac Miller’s KIDS album releases new songs to mark its 10th anniversary, watch video

They say nothing lasts forever But they ain’t seen us together Or the way the moonlight dances in your eyes / And I know there’ll be that moment The good Lord calls one of us home and One won’t have the other by their side But heaven knows but that won’t last too long Maybe some things last forever after all

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.