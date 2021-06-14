Former BAP Boy Band Member Himchan Issues Apology Following Conviction For Sexual Assault

A member of the former boy band BAP, Himchan was convicted for sexual assault some time ago. Himchan's assault case dates back to the year 2018 when a woman in her twenties had accused him of having committed the crime. Recently, Himchan's Instagram followers witnessed him sharing an apology note on the social networking platform.

Himchan apologises over on social media

On June 13, 2021, Himchan took to his Instagram handle to issue an apology to his fans and followers. Posting a plain black photo, he penned his thoughts in the caption. He began with apologising for being late at an apology itself, while also extending his thankfulness to those who supported him throughout the case. He said his sorries to those who believed in him and added that there are different sides to every story too.

Himchan's written apology finds support from fans

Himchan apologised for his mistakes, and sins and asked for forgiveness for being unable to repay those who have stood by him. He hoped everyone was happy too and concluded the caption with his goodbyes. Several fans and followers reached out to the former BAP member to show him further support, with many stating that he could learn from his mistakes and wished him well. In the comments section, his fans and followers showed him love and stated that they believe he is truly apologetic as well.

Himchan's assault case & past proceedings

Back in 2018, Himchan had been accused of sexual assault by a woman he was on an outing with, along with some other people. In late February 2021, a Seoul court had ordered him a 10-month imprisonment sentence for the same, along with a treatment programme, for offenders of crime of this nature, of 40 hours. According to Pinkvilla, Himchan appealed in writing to protest his first trial’s sentence too. The musician was last seen posting on his Instagram page in October of last year, after which he shared this apology note only recently on the platform. The post has now crossed over eighteen thousand likes and one thousand and nine hundred comments.

Image: Himchan Instagram

