Former BTOB Member Illhoon Admits Buying And Using Marijuana In Drug Case, Apologises

Former member of the K-Pop band BTOB Jung Il-hoon had the first trial of his drug case on April 22, 2021, and has admitted to the charges against him. The artist has also apologised for his deed, and the second trial for the case is scheduled in May. Read along to find out all the details about the case, and what Jung had to say.

Jung Il-hoon admits using marijuana for two and a half years

The first trial of the case on Jung Il-hoon and six others was held at the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The former BTOB member has been accused of violating Korea’s Narcotics Control Act for marijuana use. The charges held against Ilhoon by the prosecution mentioned that he defaulted the law along with six other defendants, as they bought and used 826 grams of marijuana, for a period of two and a half years from July 5, 2016, and January 9, 2019.

According to reports in the Manila Bulletin, the group of seven has spent over 130 million won in a total of 161 transactions with the drug dealer for the illegal buying of marijuana. Ilhoon is fulfilling the military service as a social service agent and appeared in court with a lawyer. His lawyer said, “The defendant has acknowledged all the facts of the prosecution and is reflecting on his wrongdoing”.

Admitting all the charges against him, Jun Il-hoon said, “I am sincerely reflecting on it. I’m very sorry”. The second trial for the ongoing case will be held next month on May 20, 2021. As per the law of Korea, smoking marijuana is a punishable offence and can lead to imprisonment with labour for up to five years or a fine of 50 million won.

The charges against Jung Il-hoon were first reported in December 2020 by Korean broadcasting network Channel A, which also revealed that the singer had used cryptocurrency to make marijuana deals so as to avoid being detected. Jung enrolled with the military on May 28, 2020, and his drug complaint was filed by the Seoul Police Agency in the following month of July. He had made his debut with the K-Pop boy band in 2012, and left BTOB on December 31, 2020, following his marijuana scandal.

