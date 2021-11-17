Former Little Mix Member Jesy Nelson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Cancels Birmingham Show

Jesy Nelson, who was initially part of the all-girl band, Little Mix, took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to announce that she had tested positive for COVID. She informed her fans and followers that she was 'self-isolating and following government guidelines'. She also announced that she would have to cancel her upcoming performance on Saturday, owing to her diagnosis.

Jesy Nelson tests positive for COVID

The singer and songwriter headed to her Instagram account and announced that she was unwell for the last few days and has now tested positive for COVID. She stated that she was in self-isolation and was following all government guidelines. She also announced that owing to her health, she will no longer be able to perform at Hits Live in Birmingham on Saturday. She extended her heartfelt apologies to her fans who purchased tickets for the show and hoped they have an amazing night regardless. Her Instagram story read, "Hey my lovelies after feeling unwell for the last few days, I've sadly tested positive for Covid which means I'm now self-isolating, following government guidelines. It means that I'm no longer able to perform at Hits Live in Birmingham this Saturday. Apologies to any of my fans who bought tickets and I'm so sorry I can no longer be there. I hope you all have an amazing night, stay safe and I can't wait to see you all soon love you all so much."

Nelson left Little Mix after she had a panic attack during the shoot for the music video of the band's hit number, Sweet Melody. She was recently in the news after Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, members of her former band, unfollowed her on Instagram. This move came after the singer's blackfishing allegations with regard to her new solo, Boyz. This caused a stir on social media and fans wondered what was amiss. The trio did not put out a statement for their actions, but fans speculated that they unfollowed Jesy Nelson because of the blackfishing allegations. Jesy Nelson's song featuring Nicki Minaj however did exceedingly well and was recently ranked number one in the US and UK.

