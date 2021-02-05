Former Monsta X Member Wonho Announces His Comeback; Shares Teaser Of His Mini-album

Former Monsta X band member Wonho has announced that he will make a comeback later this February with the release of his upcoming sophomore mini-album titled Love Synonym #2: Right for Us. He took to social media and stated that the project is due arrival on February 26 and is a sequel to his solo debut Love Synonym #1: Right For Me. Check out the teaser here!

Wonho's comeback album teaser revealed

According to NME, on October 31 last year, Starship Entertainment which manages the boy group publicly declared that member Wonho would be departing following recent allegations of owed money and assets and that the company intends to "hold legal liability" for "malicious and distorted claims" about him. Fans of the singer expressed their disapproval and requested Starship that he is reinstated in the group. Wonho was subsequently cleared of drug charges in March 2020 and was signed with a subsidiary of Starship Entertainment to pursue a solo career. The singer-songwriter made his solo debut with the song Losing You. The single preceded his debut EP, Love Synonym #1: Right for Me. This album debuted at the top of the Gaon Album Chart after it was released. The mini-album has been noted for its lineup of international producers as well as Wonho’s participation in the creation of the project.

Along with the release of his new album teaser, the singer has revealed that each copy of the album will include a poster, photo book, CD, photocard, and stamp sticker. Fans who pre-order the album from Highline Entertainment will also receive a bookmark, paper ornament, scratch card, and 4cut photo, along with the digital album copy. After Wonho announced that he will release a new album on February 26, fans expressed their excitement on social media.

Monsta X Members post-Wonho's departure

Wonho left Monsta X, the South-Korean boy group, in 2019 amid a storm of controversy surrounding allegations of financial mismanagement and drug use. At the time, his former label Starship Entertainment said that the singer’s exit was “amicable” and was reached “after a long discussion”. The group now comprises of six members: Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M.

