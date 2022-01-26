Former 'Sistar' Member Hyolyn Tests Positive For COVID; Cancels All Scheduled Activities

Former member of the popular K-pop band, Sistar, Hyolyn has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after coming in contact with an infected person. Following her diagnosis, the singer halted all her activities and focused on recovering from the virus. Apart from her flourishing career as a member of the K-pop band, Hyolyn has numerous hit singles to her name like Dally, One Way Love, Layin' Low, and more.

Hyolyn tests positive for COVID-19

As per a report from Soompi, Hyolyn's agency, Bridge Entertainment, issued a statement following Hyolyn's positive diagnosis. The statement began, ''Hello, this is Bridge Entertainment. While waiting for the recording of KBS 2TV’s “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” on January 25, Hyolyn was notified that she came in close contact with a COVID-19 confirmed patient on her current show “Double Trouble.” She immediately suspended her schedule and underwent PCR testing.,''

They added, ''On January 26, Hyolyn tested positive for COVID-19, and all the staff members who were with her tested negative. Accordingly, she canceled all her scheduled activities and is taking necessary measures in accordance with the guidelines of the quarantine authorities,'' The singer also used a self-diagnosis kit as they further wrote, ''Hyolyn completed her second round of the COVID-19 vaccination, but she still tested positive. Prior to the recording of “Double Trouble” last Sunday, she used a self-diagnosis kit and received negative results, so she participated in the recording.''

However, the 31-year-old singer came in close contact with a patient as they wrote, ''She also tested negative before 'Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook' when she used a self-diagnoses kit in her vehicle, but while waiting for the recording, she was contacted and immediately halted her schedule,''

The statement concluded, ''The company will thoroughly comply with the guidelines of the quarantine authorities and do its best for the health and safety of its artist. In addition, we would like to apologize for causing concern to fans and audience members. [Hyolyn] will recover as soon as possible and greet you in a healthy state.''

Image: Instagram/@xhyolynx