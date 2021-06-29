Former Skid Row Lead Vocalist Johnny Solinger Passes Away Aged 55

The former lead vocalist of the popular rock band Skid Row, Johnny Solinger passed away on June 26, 2021, after reportedly succumbing to a prolonged illness. The shocking news of Johnny Solinger's death comes almost two months after he revealed being hospitalised and diagnosed with "liver failure" in an extensive Facebook note in May this year. Following the demise of the Skid Row singer last Saturday, his former bandmates and his beloved wife Paula Marcenaro paid Johnny their last tribute in heartfelt notes on Instagram.

Johnny Solinger dies at 55 after over a month after suffering from 'liver failure'

American singer-songwriter Johnny Solinger left for his heavenly abode at the age of 55 on June 26 after battling with health issues upon being diagnosed with liver failure for a couple of months. Soon after the heartbreaking news of his death made headlines, his former Skid Row bandmates Rachel Bolan, ZP Theart, Snake Sabo, Rob Hammersmith, Scotti Hill expressed their grief about the same on Instagram and extended their deepest condolences to his family and friends. The official Instagram handle of the rock band shared a photo of Johnny and wrote, "We are saddened to hear the news of our brother Johnny Solinger. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. Godspeed Singo. Say hello to Scrappy for us."

Check out Skid Row's Instagram post below:

Later, Johnny Solinger's wife, Paula Marcenaro, also took to her Instagram handle yesterday and penned an emotional note to pay her last tribute to the late singer. Paula shared a streak of photographs of her late husband on Instagram and expressed, "I'm not heartbroken; I’m broken. Period." Her heartfelt note read:

I have tried to keep my personal and “public” persona separate in here, but there are times when the lines get blurry, because events in your personal life affect the very foundations of your being. This is one of those times. There are not words to express the pain I’m going through. I’m not heartbroken; I’m broken. Period. Just like he did, I gave every inch of my body and soul to the fight… but some battles you can’t win. It’s unfair. It’s painful. It rips your heart out and tears your soul to give it all and lose when the highest of stakes are at play. I’m so sorry I couldn’t do more. I’m sorry I couldn’t save you, Johnny. You gave it all you’ve got, but you were tired. It is time for you to rock the heavens like you rocked this earth. You were loved by so many. And you loved your music, your animals, your Scrappy, your fishing, and you loved life. May you Rest In Peace, now.

Take a look:

