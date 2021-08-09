Fortnite: Ariana Grande Performs Her Biggest Hits On Rift Tour Event; WATCH

Quick links:
IMAGE - ARIANA GRANDE/ FORTNITE INSTA
Ariana Grande's Rift Tour event for Fortnite is now available for fans to watch! Fortnite's 'Rift Tour' event premiered on Friday, August 6 at 3 p.m. PT (Saturday, August 7 at 3:30 a.m. in India), and also featured A-list artists like Travis Scott and Marshmello. Read on for more information about her full performance within the gaming app -
Following the premiere of Ariana Grande's Rift Tour for Fortnite, the songstress shared the full performance from her virtual concert, held within the game, online. The Rift Tour with Ariana Grande featured her avatar, which served some stunning in-game looks, performing a number of her hit songs.
Grande performed songs like Raindrops, 7 Rings, Be Alright, R.E.M., The Way, and Positions, at the Rift Tour concert. The concert also featured songs by Wolfmother, Juice WRLD and Marshmello's Come & Go as well as a popular supergroup, LSD (Labrinth, Sia and Diplo).
Gamespot uploaded the entire 14-minute event via their official Youtube channel. The concert featured a unique musical experience for gamers, with Gamespot describing everything that took place as:
We snowboard our way down a lush colorful hill, jump through a wonderful area, fight against a devious monster on an airplane, and enjoy an amazing concert from Ariana Grande through different locations and rifts.
