Four Seasons Band Member Tommy DeVito Passes Away At 92 Due To COVID

Four Seasons has lost another member from their band. The 60s Rock and Roll band’s founding member Tommy DeVito passed away due to COVID-19 complications. Reportedly, DeVito was 92 years old at the time of passing. Find out more details about DeVito’s unfortunate demise below.

Four Seasons’ Tommy DeVito passes away at 92

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of many people across the globe. Among these people, many celebrated artists also lost their lives due to complications caused by the disease. Now according to BBC’s report, Rock and Roll legend Tommy DeVito passed away on Monday at 9:45 p.m. GMT. The Four Seasons band member passed at a hospital in Las Vegas.

Also read | BTS Boyband Pens Down A Note For Singer Halsey As She Features In 2020 TIME100 List

Four Seasons’ other band members Frankie Valli and Bob Gaudio confirmed the news of Tommy DeVito’s passing in a Facebook post. In the post, the Four Seasons’ band members wrote that they are sending all their love to Tommy DeVito’s family “during this most difficult time”. They also added that “he will be missed by all who loved him”.

The moment this post was uploaded, Four Seasons’ fans and supporters started sending condolences in the comment section. In a Facebook post, Late Tommy DeVCito’s friend, actor Alfredo Nittoli, also spoke about his unfortunate demise. He said that the news of DeVito’s passing was confirmed to him by Tommy’s daughter Darcel. Through this post, Alfredo revealed that a service will be organised for the late Four Seasons member in New Jersey.

Also read | One Direction Fans Are Angry With James Corden And His 'The Late Late Show'; Know Why

Tommy DeVito teamed up with Frankie Valli in 1956. Soon Bob Gaudio and Nick Massi joined the two and Four Seasons was formed. Four Seasons have several hits under their belt, namely- Oh what a Night, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Sherry, and Walk Like a Man. Back in 1970, Tommy DeVito quit the band.

But before his departure, Four Seasons also experimented with their music. They started as pop artists but soon attempted to break into psychedelic pop. This turned out to be a failed attempt for the band. Eventually, they moved onto to a Motown sound. The Four Seasons were eventually inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Also read | One Direction Star Liam Payne Sparks Engagement Rumours As Girlfriend Sports Massive Ring

Also read | One Direction Fans Want Louis Tomlinson To Perform In India, #LouiscometoIndia Trends

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.