Frankie Grande Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Of Two Years Hale Leon Following VR Proposal

Ariana Grande's brother Frankie Grande got engaged to his boyfriend Hale Leon. The YouTuber and dancer surprised his actor boyfriend Hale Leon with an elaborate VR proposal on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The former popped the question in the presence of their close friends and family, revealed in PEOPLE's exclusive interview.

Frankie Grande gets engaged to boyfriend Hale Leon

As mentioned in PEOPLE, Frankie Grande told Hale Leon that they were meeting some of their friends to celebrate the former's sober anniversary a few days early and then went on to ask the question to the actor. The television host will be celebrating his four-year sober anniversary on June 16. According to the outlet, Frankie popped the question at one of the couple's memorable first dates at Dreamscape, an immersive VR adventure venue in Los Angeles.

The Rainbowthon host worked and collaborated with the company to create a custom ending to the couple's VR experience, complete with a "Will you marry me?" message and intergalactic virtual fireworks. Talking about the same, Grande told PEOPLE that it was a perfect, beautiful moment. He further added that his boyfriend Hale Leon was completely surprised and they both had tears of joy in their eyes. Frankie also shared that he was working on proposing to Leon in virtual reality for over a year and it was absolutely breathtaking for the couple.

Frankie Grande and his boyfriend, Hale celebrated their two year anniversary in March 2021. On Mar 27, Hale took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture, featuring Frankie. Sharing the selfie post, the former said, "Throwback cuteness. 2 years tomorrow 🥰 #gay #boyfriends #love".

On April 18, Frankie and Hale Leon belatedly celebrated their anniversary in Tahquitz Canyon Waterfall in Palm Spring. The former shared a picture, wherein the couple is seen kissing. Frankie Grande said, "Belatedly Celebrating our 2 year anniversary in Palm Springs". He further added, "It’s so romantic to travel alone with the man I love... I’ve missed it!".

IMAGE: FRANKIE GRANDE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.