Freddie Gibbs Drops New Single 'Gang Signs' With Schoolboy Q; Pays Homage To Midwest Roots

American rapper Freddie Gibbs' new single was released on February 5, 2021, which is titled Gang Signs. The song is in collaboration with Schoolboy Q. The rapper says that this song was long overdue for both the singers to do together. With the new single, Gibbs has also reflected on his Midwest roots and paid homage to the bands he grew up listening.

Freddie Gibbs releases new song titled Gang Signs with Schoolboy Q

In his new song, Freddie Gibbs, the Indiana native pays homage to his Midwest roots by creating a melody that reminisces to those of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and Do or Die. There is even a mention of the latter in the chorus of the song. Gibbs said that these were the bands of the era that he grew up in. Gibbs says that this was long overdue for him and Q to record this.

The single is produced by Working on Dying and has released soon after Freddie being made to share his talents on Twitter. The track has an animated music video, which was helmed by Aaron Hymes. The Gabriel Alcala illustrated video features, Freddie Gibbs, as a rabbit while Q appears as a turtle.

The song follows after the rappers last track 4 Thangs which he sang along with Big Sean, while Hit-Boy bankrolled it. His most recent track prior to this was the full-length song, Alfredo. He collaborated with the Alchemist for it and also appeared in tracks by Machinedrum and Conway the Machine, last year in 2020. Alfredo got him a nomination at the 2021 Grammy Awards for Best Rap Album.

Freddie Gibbs' work so far

Freddie Gibbs started off his career back in 2011 after he signed with Young Jeezy’s CTE World and went on to release several mixtapes including the much loved Baby Face Killa. He walked out of CTE in 2013 to form his own label ESGN and released his debut album of the same name in June 2013. Following this, he has released four solo studio albums along with four collaborative albums, two each with MadGibbs and The Alchemist.

