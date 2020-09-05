Freddie Mercury's Birthday Party Featured In The 'Living On My Own' Promo; See Pics Here

Today marks the birth anniversary of the late singer Freddie Mercury. The Queen singer was just 45 when he passed away. Here are some glimpses of Freddie’s 39th birthday party in remembrance of the singer.

Snips from Freddie Mercury's birthday party from 1985

Source: Stills from Chinwonder2’s Youtube video

Freddie Mercury’s last video featuring his 39th birthday has now become viral on the internet. According to Express, Freddie Mercury's birthday party was hosted at Munich’s transvestite club, Old Mrs Henderson. Freddie Mercury's birthday party also featured in the Living On My Own promo.

Queen’s Freddie Mercury invited several celebrities to his 39th birthday party. As per the report, he booked their stay at the Hilton hotel. Brian May and Mary Austin were also invited to Freddie’s Mercury’s birthday party. The report by Express further mentioned that Freddie Mercury’s party had a black and white theme. He was styled in a Harlequin catsuit and also paired his outfit with a flashy imperial jacket. According to the report, his outfit was designed by the Emanuels.

Freddie Mercury's songs

Freddie Mercury’s song Living on My Own was initially a part of the album Mr Bad Guy. However, in 1985, this song was released as a single in the United Kingdom. Freddie Mercury was a part of the British rock band, Queen. His bandmates included Brian May, John Deacon and Roger Taylor. Some of the iconic songs that were composed by the Queen band included We Will Rock You and We Are the Champions.

Some of Mercury’s famous songs include Killer Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody, Don't Stop Me Now, Somebody to Love, and Crazy Little Thing Called Love. Freddie is also known for his album A Night at the Opera. This album released in 1975.

Freddie was greatly appreciated for his live performances as well. His performance at the Live Aid benefit concert is recalled by several even today. Mercury was not only a singer but he was also a lyricist. Some of the songs that have been penned by the Queen’s singer include Bohemian Rhapsody, Seven Seas of Rhye, Somebody to Love, Good Old-Fashioned Lover Boy, We Are the Champions, Don't Stop Me Now, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, among others.

