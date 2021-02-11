'Friday Remix' Of Rebecca Black Dropping On Its 10 Year Anniversary | Read Details

Ten years ago today, the world saw a 13-year-old Rebecca Black make her debut with the hit song 'Friday.' To celebrate the tenth anniversary to the release of Friday, Rebecca announced that she will be dropping a Friday remix that will come out on the songs initial release date, February 10.

Rebecca Black's Friday Remix

The singer took to her Twitter space to announce the news with her fans on February 9. With her tweet, she pointed out that the hit single is now certified as Gold in the US. The original song 'Friday' shortly after it's release received a lot of ridicule with Yahoo calling the song as 'the worst song ever.' The was at one time also removed from Youtube but was eventually re-uploaded. out her tweet below;

surprise 🤭 this week FRIDAY turns 10 AND has gone GOLD 📀💫 been cooking up a very special remix featuring some iconic people...........it drops on the 10 year anniversary TOMORROW NIGHT @ MIDNIGHT 📀💫 pic.twitter.com/PTr1M6HRDm — Rebecca Black (@MsRebeccaBlack) February 8, 2021

"Friday Remix," will be a star-studded revision of her 2011 viral hit "Friday." Produced by Dylan Brady of 100 Gecs and featuring new vocals from Big Freedia, 3OH!3 and Dorian Electra, the new song's symphony promises to be from another planet. The video of the song will be out on February 11.

Last year, the singer reflected on the experience on Twitter. “Nine years ago today, a video for a song called ‘Friday’ was uploaded to the internet,” Black wrote. “Above all things, I just wish I could go back and talk to my 13-year-old self who was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world. To my 15-year-old self who would get to only to get food thrown at her and her friends. To my 19-year-old self who had almost every producer/songwriter tell me they’d never work with me. Hell, to myself a few days ago who felt disgusting when she looked in the mirror!”

Rebecca Black's Songs

Friday Remix will be Rebecca's second release of the year which is followed by the release of her track Girlfriend in January. A number of Rebecca Black's song were released last year including Self Sabotage, Closer, and Alone Together. With the new version of Friday coming soon, refresh your memory by listening to the original tunes of Rebecca's debut song;

