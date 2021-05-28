FRIENDS Theme Song "I'll Be There For You" Goes Viral Streaming 137 Million Times; Reports

The iconic FRIENDS theme song, namely "I’ll Be There For You" by The Rembrandts has been streamed over 137 million times since the trailer of the FRIENDS reunion special episode, titled FRIENDS: The Reunion released. As per a report on MoneyControl.com, the information has been furnished by Spotify, the music streaming service provider who has been tracking the listening activities of its user base ever since the trailer of the FRIENDS reunion special episode had been released. In addition to the FRIENDS theme song, as per the very same report, the "Smelly Cat" song, which was sung by Lisa Kudrow as her character, Phoebe Buffay on the show, was also streamed approximately 1.5 million times. The listening activities were being tracked by the officials at Spotify to reportedly get a sense of how is the fandom preparing for the reunion special episode ahead of its release on streaming platforms worldwide.

It must be noted that both the songs were also a part of the FRIENDS reunion special episode. An instrumental and slowed-down version of the Rembrandts' "I’ll be there for you" was being played in the background as the cast members of the sitcom hugged and relived the moments they had spent with each other during the reunion episode. Smelly Cat, on the other hand, was sung by Kudrow once again as her character on the reunion special. Shortly after her concluding her own rendition of the iconic tune, she was joined in by Lady Gaga, the multiple Grammy Award-winning musician who gave the tune her own fresh spin.

About the FRIENDS reunion special episode:

The FRIENDS reunion special episode features the original six cast members of the series and sees them share screen space one more time. They can be seen reliving the moments that they shared together on and off-screen. Some of the cast members can even be seen recreating their famous moments from the show that made them a viral hit in the late '90s and the early '2000s. In addition to the main six FRIENDS cast members, several other guest stars, such as Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Cara Delevingne have also been seen making an appearance on the show.

FRIENDS reunion special trailer:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.