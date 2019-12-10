From 'Livin La Vida Loca' To 'Maria': 10 Greatest Hits Of Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin is a highly celebrated Latin Popstar singer of the late 90s and early 2000s era. The singing sensation has won numerous accolades over the years. The list of awards the star has earned in his long music career is notable. Some of his noted wins include Billboard Awards, 8 World Music Awards, 2 Grammy Awards, 5 MTV Video Awards among countless others. Songs of King of Latin Pop, Ricky Martin top the Billboard charts over weeks invariably. His tracks are nothing short of anthems. Ricky Martin has sold over 70+ million singles worldwide, which also makes him one of the best-selling Latin pop artists of all time. Among his countless hit songs, here's our pick of some of his greatest hits:
Take a look at the most commercially successful songs of Ricky Martin along with the number of views on YouTube.
