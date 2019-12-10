From 'Livin La Vida Loca' To 'Maria': 10 Greatest Hits Of Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin is a highly celebrated Latin Popstar singer of the late 90s and early 2000s era. The singing sensation has won numerous accolades over the years. The list of awards the star has earned in his long music career is notable. Some of his noted wins include Billboard Awards, 8 World Music Awards, 2 Grammy Awards, 5 MTV Video Awards among countless others. Songs of King of Latin Pop, Ricky Martin top the Billboard charts over weeks invariably. His tracks are nothing short of anthems. Ricky Martin has sold over 70+ million singles worldwide, which also makes him one of the best-selling Latin pop artists of all time. Among his countless hit songs, here's our pick of some of his greatest hits:

Also Read: Bruno Mars :From 'Grenade' To 'Uptown Funk' Check The 10 Greatest Hits Of The Music Icon

Take A Look At The Ten Greatest Hits Of Ricky Martin

Take a look at the most commercially successful songs of Ricky Martin along with the number of views on YouTube.

1. Ricky Martin's Livin' La Vida Loca has over 275 million views

2. Maria with 144 million views

3. Ricky's She Bangs with over 49+million views

Also Read:Blue: From 'All Rise' To 'One Love'; Take A Look At 10 Greatest Hits Of The Boy Band

4. Shake Your Bon-Bon with 8.3+ million views

5. Ricky Martin's Vida has over 70 million views

Also Read: Backstreet Boys: From Everybody To Incomplete; Check Out 10 Greatest Hits Of The Boy-band

6. Ricky Martin's La Bomba is a smashing hit with over 50 million views

7. The French cover of Ricky Martin's Adios has over a whopping 107 million views

Also Read: From Romantic To Party Tracks, Check Most Watched Bollywood Video Songs Of 2019

8. La Mordidita is one of the greatest hits of Ricky Martin with 1.1 Billion views

9. Vente Pa Ca with 1.5 Billion views

10. Nobody Wants To Be Lonely has over 40 million views

Read: 'Good Newwz' new song 'Maana Dil' is a soothing, feel-good romantic track; watch video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.