Last Updated:

From Rakhi To Birthdays, PM Modi & Lata Mangeshkar's Heartwarming Moments Over The Years

Post her heartbreaking demise, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has shared some instances of the special bond shared between Lata Mangeshkar and PM Modi.

Written By
Ananya Varma
Lata Mangeshkar, PM Modi

Image: PTI


Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on February 6, leaving behind a rich legacy and a void in the heart of every Indian. To pay his respects to the late Late Mangeshkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reach Shivaji Park shortly, where her last rites will be performed. 

It is no hidden fact that PM Modi and the legendary singer shared a close bond. Instead of attending her funeral as a Prime Minister, Modi would be bidding his final goodbye to her as her 'younger brother.' Notably, the 'Nightingale of India' used to affectionately call PM Modi ‘Narendra Bhai’, and PM Modi would refer to her as 'Lata Didi', considering her his elder sister.

Post her heartbreaking demise, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has shared some instances of the special bond shared between the late singer and PM Modi. Here is a look back at the heart-warming moments.

READ | RIP Lata Mangeshkar: When singer faced criticisms for opposing Pedder Road flyover

Lata Mangeshkar hoped to see Modi as PM one day

Even prior to his appointment as Prime Minister, in 2013, Lata Mangeshkar had invited PM Modi, then-Chief Minister of Gujarat, to inaugurate a super-speciality hospital in Pune, built in the memory of her late father, Deenanath Mangeshkar. According to the PMO, during the event, Lata Mangeshkar had envisioned Modi as the PM one day. She had said, “I pray to God that we see Narendra Bhai as PM.” 

READ | 'India has lost a great daughter': Ex-PM Manmohan Singh mourns Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Never missed Raksha Bandhan

The Twitter exchanges between the two personalities on Raksha Bandhan were observed by netizens each year. In 2020, when India faced the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, Lata Mangeshkar's emotional video message for the PM on Raksha Bandhan had moved the nation.

READ | Rahul Vaidya shares old conversation with Lata Mangeshkar, calls her 'Bharat Mata'

Expressing her anguish over not being able to send a rakhi, she had said – “Narendra Bhai, I would like to wish you on the occasion of Rakhi and say pranam. I couldn’t send a Rakhi and everybody knows the reason why,” to which PM Modi had replied that “her heartfelt message gives infinite inspiration and energy."

READ | Lata Mangeshkar's voice among 7 wonders of world says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

A special personal bond

In an interesting episode of Mann Ki Baat in 2019, PM Modi had recounted his personal relationship with Lata Didi revealing how she always treated him to Gujarati delicacies when he meet her. She would also take PM Modi’s mother’s blessings on her birthday and had also sent a letter to Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi, congratulating her PM Modi' landmark victory for his second term in 2019.

“Even you (PM Modi) don’t know what you really are. I know that the picture of India is changing with your arrival and that, that makes me very happy. It makes me feel very good.” Lata Didi had once told the PM. 

Never missed birthdays

Lata Didi and PM Modi would also never miss wishing each other on their birthdays. On her 92nd birthday last year, PM Modi had prayed for Lata Didi’s long and healthy life. The singer had expressed that she was touched by how the busy' PM would never miss her birthday. 

Lata Didi's song included in Beating the Retreat at behest of PM Modi

This year at the Beating Retreat Ceremony, the tune of 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' was played, at the behest of PM Modi. This song which was sung by Lata Didi and instils the spirit of patriotism in the heart of every Indian, the PMO revealed.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Lata Mangeshkar, Lata Mangeshkar dies, Breach candy hospital
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND