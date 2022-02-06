From Rakhi To Birthdays, PM Modi & Lata Mangeshkar's Heartwarming Moments Over The Years

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on February 6, leaving behind a rich legacy and a void in the heart of every Indian. To pay his respects to the late Late Mangeshkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reach Shivaji Park shortly, where her last rites will be performed.

It is no hidden fact that PM Modi and the legendary singer shared a close bond. Instead of attending her funeral as a Prime Minister, Modi would be bidding his final goodbye to her as her 'younger brother.' Notably, the 'Nightingale of India' used to affectionately call PM Modi ‘Narendra Bhai’, and PM Modi would refer to her as 'Lata Didi', considering her his elder sister.

Post her heartbreaking demise, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has shared some instances of the special bond shared between the late singer and PM Modi. Here is a look back at the heart-warming moments.

‘Bharat Ratna’ Lata Didi and PM ⁦@narendramodi⁩ – a special bond. https://t.co/tiSTrSm715



via NaMo App — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 6, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar hoped to see Modi as PM one day

Even prior to his appointment as Prime Minister, in 2013, Lata Mangeshkar had invited PM Modi, then-Chief Minister of Gujarat, to inaugurate a super-speciality hospital in Pune, built in the memory of her late father, Deenanath Mangeshkar. According to the PMO, during the event, Lata Mangeshkar had envisioned Modi as the PM one day. She had said, “I pray to God that we see Narendra Bhai as PM.”

Never missed Raksha Bandhan

The Twitter exchanges between the two personalities on Raksha Bandhan were observed by netizens each year. In 2020, when India faced the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, Lata Mangeshkar's emotional video message for the PM on Raksha Bandhan had moved the nation.

Expressing her anguish over not being able to send a rakhi, she had said – “Narendra Bhai, I would like to wish you on the occasion of Rakhi and say pranam. I couldn’t send a Rakhi and everybody knows the reason why,” to which PM Modi had replied that “her heartfelt message gives infinite inspiration and energy."

लता दीदी, रक्षा बंधन के इस शुभ अवसर पर आपका यह भावपूर्ण संदेश असीम प्रेरणा और ऊर्जा देने वाला है। करोड़ों माताओं-बहनों के आशीर्वाद से हमारा देश नित नई ऊंचाइयों को छुएगा, नई-नई सफलताएं प्राप्त करेगा। आप स्वस्थ रहें और दीर्घायु हों, ईश्वर से मेरी यही प्रार्थना है। @mangeshkarlata https://t.co/pDHg0y3fDT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2020

A special personal bond

In an interesting episode of Mann Ki Baat in 2019, PM Modi had recounted his personal relationship with Lata Didi revealing how she always treated him to Gujarati delicacies when he meet her. She would also take PM Modi’s mother’s blessings on her birthday and had also sent a letter to Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi, congratulating her PM Modi' landmark victory for his second term in 2019.

“Even you (PM Modi) don’t know what you really are. I know that the picture of India is changing with your arrival and that, that makes me very happy. It makes me feel very good.” Lata Didi had once told the PM.

Never missed birthdays

Lata Didi and PM Modi would also never miss wishing each other on their birthdays. On her 92nd birthday last year, PM Modi had prayed for Lata Didi’s long and healthy life. The singer had expressed that she was touched by how the busy' PM would never miss her birthday.

Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility & passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi’s long & healthy life. @mangeshkarlata — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2021

Namaskar aadarniya Narendra bhai. Aap ki shubhkaamnaaon se meri himmat badhti hai aur mujhe khushi hoti hai ki aap itne vyast hote hue bhi mera janamdin kabhi nahi bhulte. Ye pyar aisehi bana rahe yehi kaamna. Aap ki behen Lata. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 29, 2021

Lata Didi's song included in Beating the Retreat at behest of PM Modi

This year at the Beating Retreat Ceremony, the tune of 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' was played, at the behest of PM Modi. This song which was sung by Lata Didi and instils the spirit of patriotism in the heart of every Indian, the PMO revealed.