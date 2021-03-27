From Surbhi Chandna To Shehnaaz Gill, TV Stars Who Also Appeared In Music Videos

Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna's Bepanah Pyaar music video released today on March 24 and the song has been ruling the internet ever since. The video released on the official YouTube channel of VYRL Originals is nearing eight million views within three days of its release. The song's success is being celebrated by the actor’s fans and fans of music alike. The soaring success tale of the song makes us realise that this is not the first time a TV actor is celebrating huge success by featuring in a musical single.

The TV actors featured in the song which was sung by Payal Dev & Yasser Desai with the former also serving as the composer of Surbhi Chandna's Bepanah Pyaar. The video which travels through an enthralling love story was picked up instantly by the netizens who went gaga over the song. The song crossed the half-million views mark within hours of its release.

Shivangi Joshi starrer Kismat Teri

Shivangi Joshi’s Kismat Teri was another song that was recently released. Catching up quickly with the audience, the song created a big storm on the internet. Sung by Inder Chahal, the melodious song had a quirky video featuring the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor in it. Catchy in tone, and intriguing in theme, this Punjabi track was a successful outing for the actor.

Shehnaaz Gill in Badshah's song Fly

Be it on television or the internet, Shehnaaz Gill is a star who enjoys a massive following. The actor gave her fans more to celebrate as she featured in the music video of Fly marking her first collaboration with Badshah and Uchana Amit. Set in the picturesque snow-clad locations of Kashmir, Shehnaaz Gill’s Fly was an aesthetic treat. The actor can be seen driving through a swanky car while donning a cheetah-printed jacket in the video. Shehnaaz steals the show with her presence as she appears in some stylish looks. The music video has already crossed 25 million views on YouTube and had done quite the rounds on social media with some BTS pictures and videos of the Muhjse Shaadi Karoge actor.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's Rang Lageya

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have done a couple of music videos now with the latest being, Rang Lageya. The melodious love track is sung by Rochak Kohli and Mohit Chauhan, with the former composing the track. TV personalities, actors, and rumoured couple Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma came together in the music video, which essays a beautiful love story set on a lakeside. The duo made their debut music video appearance in Sonu Kakkar and Nikhil D'Souza's song Baarish in March 2020. The actors went on to feature in RING by Ram Goyal and the music video of Afsana Khan’s Kamaal Karte Ho as leads.

Sidharth Shukla's romance in Dil Ko Karaar Aaya

Dil Ko Karaar Aaya was another music video that featured skillful TV actors Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma. The romantic track saw the duo make their first appearances together in a music video. Seen romancing in some of the most picturesque locations in a rainy background, the duo simply brought the best in them through the video. Dil Ko Karaar Aaya is composed by Rajat Nagpal while Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai voiced the lyrics penned down by Rana. The romantic number garnered a large number of praises from the viewers as the song crossed the 30 million+ views mark during the pandemic-induced lockdown period.

Naagin stars Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar in Humko Tum Mil Gaye

Former Naagin 5 co-stars, Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar came together yet again and aced the music video scene with their presence in Humko Tum Mil Gaye. Sung beautifully by Vishal Mishra, this slow-paced emotional melody is a romantic number showing a powerful message of fidelity, in marriage. A soulful romantic number, the video received large praises from netizens for the presence of the TV couple in the video.