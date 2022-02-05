From 'Theek Nahi Lagta' To 'Yeh Haseen Raat', All About Lata Mangeshkar's Unreleased Songs

One of the greatest singers of all time, Lata Mangeshkar has tugged at the heartstrings of people across the world for over eight decades. From classical to cabaret, Hindi to Assamese, the legendary singer's talent transcended boundaries and languages as her calibre in singing knew no bounds. The singer has reportedly lent her voice for over a thousand songs, across 36 languages.

From Hothon Main Aisi Baat to Kora Kagaz Tha Yeh Man Mera, the 92-year-old continues to reign over the hearts of people with her evergreen iconic songs. However, with a career spanning over 80 years, it is not farfetched to think that there are a number of songs sung by the Bharat Ratna awardee that were never released.

Lata Mangeshkar's unreleased songs

As per a PTI report, celebrated filmmaker and composer, Vishal Bhardwaj, treated fans of the respected singer in 2021 by releasing an unreleased track titled, Theek Nahi Lagta. Recorded in the 90s, the song was written by Gulzar and later got shelved.

He shared the song on his social media and wrote, ''What emerges from a long lost tape is a record of tenderness, beauty and melody. Composed two decades ago and reorchestrated recently, this echo of the past resonates with the spirit of the Nightingale of India. So let the poetry of music and the vessel of its life take your breath away. Happy birthday Lata didi @lata_mangeshkar. (sic)”

In an interview with Subhash K Jha via Firstpost, the veteran singer recalled singing a duet with Yesudas which was composed by Khayyam. Titled Yeh Haseen Raat, the song was recorded for Kamal Amrohi directorial Majnoon who later shelved the film. In the same interview, she talked about Ghulam Mohamed's album for the 1972 film Pakeezah starring Meena Kumari and Raaj Kumar.

The singer revealed that there was another album of songs that did not become popular as they were not featured in the movie. She described those songs as 'very beautiful'. Lastly, Lata Mangeshkar revealed that were a number of great songs from her fellow musicians like Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhonsle, and Mukesh that were never released.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: PTI)