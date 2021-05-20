Future Takes A Dig At Ex Lori Harvey And Stepfather Steve Harvey In New Song '42 Dugg'

Lori Harvey and Future were known to be one of the most popular couples of Hollywood, living life king-size. From going on fancy vacations together to celebrate each occasion in style, the couple were known to do it grandly. While Future shared a lot of posts about Lori, on his social media account, Harvey kept it low-key. The couple then called it quits last year, after dating for months and Lori Harvey moved on with Michael B Jordan.

Future's New Song takes a dig at Lori

With Future’s new song 42 Dugg releasing, the latter has taken a dig at Lori Harvey and her stepfather, Steve Harvey. In the snippet he shared, the words “Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her”, were heard clearly and soon went viral. Future has not yet mentioned when the song will be releasing. Steve Harvey, Lori Harvey’s father, was not really happy with his daughter dating Future. Back in March, Steve appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and spoke about it. He said he was not a fan of any of Lori’s boyfriends. He got rid of ‘all of them’ and always tried to find something wrong with them. He said most of Lori’s boyfriends snuck in his house through the back door and stayed longer than he wanted.

Steve Harvey's daughter is currently in a relationship with Michael B and her father has apparently approved of their relationship. He told Ellen that Michael is such a good guy and added that he’s one of the nicest guys. He revealed that he has also met Michael’s father. Steve also said they have gelled up well and have spoken for hours, adding that he just cannot find anything wrong with Michael. Meanwhile, after splitting with Lori Harvey, Future is rumoured to be dating Dess Dior for a few months now. The couple was spotted together on several occasions and they have also featured on each other’s Instagram.

IMAGE: LORI HARVEY, FUTURE'S INSTAGRAM

