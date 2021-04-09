F(x) Victoria Song Terminates Her Contract With The Band's Agency, SM Entertainment

Victoria Song is the Chinese leader of the K-pop girl band named f(x). f(x) Victoria has terminated her contract with the band’s agency, SM Entertainment. She has done so to focus on activities in China. Before her, other members of the band had left the agency too but that did not officially announce the group's dissolution.

Victoria song leaves SM Entertainment -

Victoria made her debut under SM Entertainment as a member of f(x) in 2009. According to Soompi, on April 9, SM Entertainment responded to reports of f(x) Victoria’s departure by confirming the news. In a statement, they said, “It’s true that our contract with Victoria has expired.” SM Entertainment has also removed f(x) Victoria from the company's artist’s page. Victoria has deleted SM Entertainment from her links description and introductions. Victoria Studio, which helps and which helps and manages Victoria Songs’ personal and public activities in China will continue to work with the Chinese idol-actress.

f(x)’s members who have left SM Entertainment -

Song is the last member of the band to leave the agency. In 2018, her fellow member Amber announced her termination from the company on her social media account. Only a few days later, another member, Luna also left the company. In 2020, the next member, Krystal announced that she had officially left SM Entertainment. She also stated that she is signing an exclusive contract with H & Entertainment and will be focusing on her acting career.

More about Victoria Song

In 2008, Victoria appeared in the music video of SHINee's debut song Replay. She garnered public attention since then and later went on to debut as a member of f(x). She led the group as a team leader. She learned to dance in China before being selected to become a trainee under SM Entertainment. Before her debut, she appeared in various music videos of SM entertainment’s artists.

She began her acting career in China in 2012 by appearing in the Chinese-Taiwanese co-produced TV series named When Love Walked In. She was later seen in the Korean-Chinese rom-com, My New Sassy Girl. She has been active in china by appearing in works such as Find Yourself, My Best Friend's Wedding, Moonshine and Valentine, Wished and more.

(Promo Image source: Victoria Song Instagram)