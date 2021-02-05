G-Eazy And Chris Brown Team Up For Sampling Mark Morrison's 'Provide'

G-Eazy is all set to team up with Chris Brown for the infectious song Provide, sampling Mark Morrison’s 90’s classic cut Return Of The Mack, reported Revolt. Produced by Paul Cabbin, the duo's collaboration is expected to appear on G-Eazy’s forthcoming album titled These Things Happen Too. The singer is wrapping up the upcoming album which is a ‘presumed’ continuation of his debut LP, These Things Happen in 2014. The song is directed by Edgar Esteves and focuses on a house party reminding the lively times before the COVID-19 pandemic.

G-Eazy announces his collaboration with Chris Brown

G-Eazy is an active Instagram user and recently shared a picture with Chris Brown announcing their collaboration, sampling Mark Morrison's Provide. In the picture, the duo can be seen posing next to each other. G-Eazy wore a black and white checked jacket and a silver chained bracelet. His hair was neatly styled backwards. Chris wore a white hoodie and a red jacket, with a silver ring and a black cap. While sharing the picture, G-Eazy wrote, “New music with my brother @chrisbrownofficial this week. It’s finally that time. TTHT SZN” with a devil face emoticon.

While Dre London commented, “Yessir!!”, The Formula, Marty Grimes, Gashi, Moosh Money, Dougie, Tdot Illdude, Jason Mitchell, Dex Lauper and several other celebs dropped positive comments on the post. Several fans too dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. A fan page commented, “I know it’s already a masterpiece”. A fan commented, “pleeeease we need a date asap”. Another one wrote, “WE READY” with a fire emoticon. A user commented, “We outta here baby”.

On February 5, 2021, Chris Brown too took his official Instagram and gave a glimpse of the duo’s collaboration Provide. In the picture, the duo can be seen posing while enjoying a house party. Chris wore a white and black tee and a silver shiny jacket. G-Eazy wore a yellow and black jacket. Chris simply dropped a fire, praying hands emoticon and a red heart.

G-Eazy's songs

In his musical journey, G-Eazy has experimented with his work quite often. In 2020, he created an album experimenting with various forms of rock, folk and pop in its ten tracks. In the album, Ashley Benson and Kossisko can also be seen on the project.

