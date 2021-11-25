G-Eazy Pens Emotional Note On Demise Of His Mother; 'My Queen, My Hero, My Everything'

G Eazy recently wrote a heartfelt note on the demise of his mother and revealed how much he loved her. He even stated how he was still in shock and added that it was not letting him accept the feeling that he will never be able to hug her again.

He also dropped in some of the memorable glimpses of the time he spent with his mother on social media.

Rapper G Eazy mourns demise of his mother

G Eazy recently took to his official Instagram handle and expressed his grief on losing his mother. He shared some memorable black-and-white pictures of his mother along with some of his childhood glimpses. He even shared a voice recording of his mother in which she can be heard speaking to him over the phone and telling him how proud she was of him.

In the caption, he poured his heart out and stated that his mother was his queen, his hero and his everything. As his mother was unwell from quite a while ago, he added how worried he was about her health and couldn't realise the extent of just how worried she was about him until she sent him the hardest letter he ever had to read. Adding to it, he also mentioned that he never felt connected to her more than he had in the past months.

The caption read, "I love you so much. The shock still won’t let me accept the feeling that I’ll never get to hug you in person again. My queen, my hero, my everything… my mom. The tears won’t stop. My eyes hurt, my face hurts, my body hurts, everywhere hurts. There’s no safe place to hide and there’s no way to lay, sit, or stand that doesn’t hurt. The pain is enormous. But I know you’re out of yours and that brings me peace. I love you so much. The power of your plight to survive and protect us against all odds will forever be awe-inspiring. You were the definition of super-human… the context of which I gained gradually throughout my life. What you went through, the pain you endured, and the impossible adversity you faced will stay with me forever, deeply engrained in the fibers of my identity and being. You will always be my biggest inspiration. I love you so much. As deeply as I was worried about you and your physical health, I didn’t realize the extent of just how worried you were about me until you sent me the hardest letter I’ve ever had to read…" (sic)

Many celebrity artists and fans took to G Eazy's Instagram post and extended condolences for his loss. Many of them who had known his mother personally stated how much they loved her while others stated that they were praying for him and his family during these tight times. Take a look at the reactions to G Eazy' Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@g_eazy/Shutterstock