Gajendra Verma Drops His New Song 'Kitna Maza Aayega' Just In Time For Valentine's Day

Gajendra Verma won the hearts of the audience with his popular song 'Emptiness.' The netizens resonated with the unique yet relatable lyrics of his song. Since February is the month of love and romance with Valentines Day just around the corner, Gajendra Verma has yet again tried to attempt something unique. Gajendra Verma has announced on Instagram that he will be releasing a one of its kind music series which is a story spread across 5 songs titled "Summary - A Musical Series." The first song had released on 1st February and while the audience was still in awe of it, Gajendra dropped the second chapter titled 'Kitna Maza Aayega.'

Kitna Maza Aayega Video

The Kitna Maza Aayega video released on Gajendra Verma's Youtube channel on 4th of February. The second track is a journey of love shot across the streets of Istanbul. The lovely musical series also features Manasi Moghe who has been Miss Universe India 2013. Take a look at the song below:

Gajendra Verma announced the release of his second song through his social media handles. He posted a snippet from the song on his official Instagram page asking the audience to check his new number. His fans and followers loved the track and were quick to praise the singer in the comment sections with heart and fire emojis. Check out some of the comments below:

Gajendra Verma's Songs

Gajendra Verma slithered into the hearts of the audience with his debut song 'Emptiness.' His 2018 track 'Tera Ghata' also received a lot of love from the netizens. The first song titled 'Mushkil Badi' from his musical series dropped on February 1. It is a happy toe-tapping number that has made a way into everyone's dance playlist. The next songs from the musical series are ‘Ratjage’ releasing on 8th Feb, Pehla Pyar on 11th Feb and the last song of the series titled ‘Aaj Phir Se’ will be released on Valentine’s Day. Gajendra Verma has joined hand with Virtual Planet Music for this unique concept of musical series.

