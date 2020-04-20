Gajendra Verma Birthday Special: 5 Most Popular Songs Of 'Tera Ghaata' Singer

Gajendra Verma began his career in the music industry with his first song Emptiness and gained immense popularity for it. With numerous covers made on his songs, the artist topped the chart of most heard songs, for months. The singer and lyricist has come a long way ever since he first launched his song. On Gajendra Verma's birthday today, take a look at his 5 most-viewed songs that ruled over the jukebox on YouTube.

Gajendra Verma’s top 5 songs

Tera Ghata

Tera Ghata is Gajendra Verma’s most trending songs on the internet. Released in 2018, this song features Karishma Singh. The film crossed over 350 million views on YouTube making into the top trending lists. This song Tera Ghata was from his album From Lost to Found.

Tune Mere Jaana

Tune Mere Jaana song from the album Emptiness was Ganejndra Verma’s first song that crossed over 42 million views. Tune Mere Jaan released in 2014 and was one of the top songs on Juke Box back then.

Mere Jahan

Crossing over 65 million views on its release, the song Mere Jahan sung by Gajendra Verma featuring Kritika Kamra. This song released under the song banner of T-series is one of Gajendra Verma’s best songs which released in 2017.

Ik Kahani

Directed by Vikram Singh, the song Ik Kahani featured Halina K. The song from the album From Lost to Found crossed 90 million views on YouTube, making it to the top. The song released in the year 2017 under the label of T-series.

Tera Hi Rahun

The first song from Gajendra Verma’s album From Lost to Found, the song Tera Hi Rahun released in 2016. The album song featured Manai Moghe in the song along with Gajendra Verma. The song crossed over 25 million views on YouTube and was also one of his most heard songs.

