Gangster Mandeep Singh Toofan Suspect In Sidhu Moosewala Murder Nabbed By AGTF In Amritsar

In a huge development in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, the most wanted gangster Mandeep Singh Toofan who provided shelter to the shooters was arrested by Punjab's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) from Amritsar.

Mandeep Singh Toofan is one of the most wanted gangsters in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case as he provided shelter to the shooters who killed the Punjabi singer on May 29. Toofan provided shelter to those shooters before the murder of Moosewala. Notably, Toofan's involvement in the case came to light when some of the arrested shooters revealed his name during the interrogation. Accordingly, Toofan was arrested by Punjab AGTF from Amritsar on Saturday in connection with the Moosewala murder case.

Notably, Toofan's arrest comes after the arrest of the 6th shooter-- Deepak Mundi in the Moosewala murder case from the West Bengal-Nepal border on September 10. It is significant to mention that Mandeep Singh Toofan is also allegedly involved in several murder cases as well as cross-border weapons and drug smuggling from the border areas of Punjab.

Chargesheet filed in Sidhu Moosewala murder

In August, an 1850-page chargesheet had been filed in the Moosewala murder case. The chargesheet named 24, including 20 who have been arrested and four who are putting up in other countries. Goldy Brar has been named as the 'mastermind of the murder' that was executed on May 29.

“Goldy Brar gave the news of the withdrawal of security of Sidhu Moosewala to shooters on May 28 and asked shooters to hurry up on May 29, after which Priyavart Fauji, Ankit Sersa, Deepak Mundi and Kashish alias Kuldeep came with a (Mahindra) Bolero car from Faridabad side and Manpreet Singh Manna and Jagroop Singh alias Roopa came with their (Toyota) Corolla car and weapons from Mansa,” read the charge sheet filed in a Mansa court on August 26.

Whereas, as per the chargesheet, the role of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case was to provide some of the shooters as well as logistic support.