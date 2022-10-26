Gap To Remove All Yeezy Products Following Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Remarks

The controversy regarding Kanye West's anti-semitic remarks has been intensifying with each passing day. From Balenciaga to Adidas, several popular brands have cut ties with the Donda rapper. Now an American clothing and accessories retailer, Gap has announced that it is pulling the rapper’s Yeezy Gap line of merchandise from its stores and has shut down YeezyGap.com. The brand released a statement about the same on Tuesday.

The statement read, "In September, Gap announced the ending of its Yeezy Gap partnership. Our former partner's recent remarks and behaviour further underscore why. We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap products from our stores and we have shut down Yeezygap.com."

"Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values. On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination," it further added.

Adidas breaks tie with Kanye West

Gap's statement came hours after the sportswear giant Adidas cut ties with the rapper. Adidas said on Tuesday that it conducted a “thorough review" and would immediately stop production of its line of Yeezy products and stop payments to Ye and his companies. The sportswear company said it was expected to take a hit of up to 250 million euros ($246 million) to its net income this year from the move.

The leader of the country's largest Jewish organisation in Germany, where Adidas is based, applauded the company's move and noted that the "action was long overdue." As per PTI, Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, said in a statement,

"I would have liked a clear stance earlier from a German company that also was entangled with the Nazi regime. Adidas has done a lot to distance itself from its past and, like many sports brands, is one of those companies that conduct big campaigns against antisemitism and racism. That's why an earlier separation from Kanye West would have been appropriate."

Kanye sparked controversy after he headed to social media and made anti-Semitic remarks. He tweeted that he was going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE”. The tweet read, "I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

Image: AP