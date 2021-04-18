Garry Sandhu Awards And Nominations: Check Out List Of Honours Received By 'Jatt' Singer

Gurmukh Singh, popularly known as Garry Sandhu, began his singing career in 2010. He first sang a song titled Main Ni Peenda and released his single, Sahan To Pyariya which was well received by fans. Interestingly, he dipped his toes in the world of acting in 2014 with his appearance in the film, Romeo Ranjha. However, he gained recognition after his back-to-back music albums became a hit. Here's a quick peek into the list of Garry Sandhu's awards and nomination so far in his career.

Garry Sandhu's awards and nominations

In 2011, Garry bagged the Brit Asia TV Music Awards for Best Newcomer and Best Male Act. He unveiled his singles like Sahan To Pyariya, Main Nee Peenda, Fresh, Din Raat and Tohar in the same year. These numbers garnered massive love from viewers. The music for Tohar was given by Dj Dips. Sahan To Pyariya has surpassed 11 million views on YouTube.

In 2012 and 2013, Sandhu released his songs like Ik Gal, Brick, Sangdi, Ja Ni Ja, among others. At the PTC Punjabi Music Awards, he won the Best Debut Vocalist. His song Sahan To Pyariya was nominated for Most Romantic Ballad of the Year as well. Meanwhile, Ik Gal was nominated in the Best Bhangra Song category. While Raatan was nominated in the Romantic Ballad of the Year list, Ik Gal won the Best Duet Vocalists at the same award event.

Garry Sandhu's songs in the 2019 film titled De De Pyaar De hit the bullseye. Hauli Hauli went on to become an internet sensation and has hit a staggering 182 million views. In 2020, his songs like Sip Sip 2.0, Illegal Weapon 2.0 from Street Dancer 3D once again became huge hits. In 2021, he teamed up with Sartaj Virk and released a track titled Grow, its lyrics were penned by him and Homeboy.

Edited by Garry Khatrao and directed by Mahi Sandhu and Joban Sandhu, Grow received positive reviews from the audience. Garry often keeps sharing glimpses of his whereabouts on Instagram. While he drops updates about his new songs and ventures, he also gives a sneak-peek into vacation diaries and much more. He has a couple of songs lined up.