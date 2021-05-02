Garry Sandhu's Top 5 Movies Where He Worked As A Musician; Check Out The List Here!

Punjabi singer Garry Sandhu is making waves in Bollywood with his trendy Punjabi music fused with westernized beats. From Illegal Weapon to Yead Baby, Garry Sandhu's songs have managed to become the most played songs to dance to among the Indian listeners. Apart from his album hits, the 37-year-old has also worked in movies to provide his music, and here is the list of top 5 movies Garry Sandhu worked as a musician.

Romeo Ranjha

The 2014 movie Romeo Ranjha was directed by Navaniat Singh and starred Garry Sandhu, Jazzy B, and Monica Bedi in the lead roles. The movie followed the story of Romeo and Ranjha getting scammed by Preet on their trip to Thailand. The singer provided three songs in the movie namely Chandri Raat, Athroo, Bottle, and Tere Jaisi.

Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De

Released in 2013, Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De is an action romance movie directed by Simranjit Singh Hundal. Starring Sippy Gill, Gugu Gill, and Aman Dhaliwal, the movie followed the story of two boys from rival families falling in love with the same woman. Main Kina Tenu Karda song from the movie was provided by Garry Sandhu.

De De Pyaar De

Starring Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgan, and Tabu, this 2019 rom-com followed the story of Ajay Devgan's character falling for a woman half his age. After introducing his relationship to his ex-wife, his relationship with his kids and ex-wife gets threatened. Garry Sandhu's Hauli Hauli from the movie went on to become the biggest dance number of the year on the internet.

Laiye Je Yaarian

Directed by Sukh Sanghera, the romantical drama starred Roopi Gill, Harish Verma, and Rubina Bajwa. Following the story of Raunak, the plot takes a twist after his employee scams him out of his own company in a deceitful manner. Garry Sandhu's songs Meri Aakad, U & I, Techi, and Wallah Wallah contributed to the movie's enjoyment to the audience.

Street Dancer 3D

Directed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D, followed the story of two rival dance groups coming together as a team to win the biggest dance competition after realizing that they are stronger together. Several notable Bollywood musicians such as Guru Randhawa, Badshah, and Tanishk Bagchi worked alongside Garry Sandhu to provide music for the movie. Sip Sip 2.0, Illegal Weapon 2.0, and Coming Home were some of Garry Sandhu's hits from the movie.

Promo Pic Credit: Garry Sandhu IG