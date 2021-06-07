Garth Brooks Reveals Why He Was 'scared To Death' To Re-emerge From Retirement

Garth Brooks, the American singer who is one of the most loved country music artists, was recently in an interview, where he opened up about his earlier retirement. While talking about making country music and the love he gets from fans, Garth Brooks also shared how he was scared about coming back to the music industry after a break of fourteen years. Read on to know what he shared.

Garth Brooks was recently on CBS for an interview, where he shared a lot about himself, including how he began his career in music, and why he took the 14 years retirement. About the latter, he told that while he was doing great in music, and in 1999, had even sold over 100 million albums, his marriage was falling apart. He said, “I never ever, ever in my life thought I'd say this but music is not the first thing in my life anymore. Once children come into the mix, children take the lead. That's it. They didn't want to come to this place. It wasn't their choice, we brought them in. So even though Sandy and I were not going to be able to complete our marriage, we still had our children to raise.”

This decision made Garth Brooks take retirement from music, and in 2001, after releasing his album Scarecrow, he announced his retirement. He had said that he would return to recording only after his youngest daughter was done with her high school studies. In the same interview, he also added, “The country music audience has given you everything. Now you just simply ask them, 'I'm gonna go home and raise my babies.' The big surprise was never, ever thinking, you're gonna get to be let back in.”

Garth Brooks also told that he was ‘scared to death’ when he was coming back to recording albums in 2014. He said that he did not know if people would accept his music again. He said, “Because when you don't know why they show up, you don't know if they'll show up again.” He later added that it worked out well even after his return from retirement and that the ‘people were sweet’ when he made his return. “Country is the best place to be. Because, one, you have the most loyal audience there could possibly be, and they will wait for you,” Garth Brooks continued.

Garth Brooks' The Dance, the song from his first album that had become one of his earliest hits and a top country song in 1989, is still considered one of the best Garth Brooks songs by his fans. Speaking about which, he said that The Dance is a song that defines him. He said, “The blessing is you found the song that defines you. Some artists never get to. The curse is, it was way back off that first record.”

Garth Brooks' latest works

Garth Brooks released his latest album, Fun, in November 2020. The album has fifteen tracks and has ranked 7th in Billboard’s Top Country Albums of 2020. It also ranked 42 in Billboard’s 200 of 2020.

Promo Image Source: Garth Brooks Instagram

