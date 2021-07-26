Gary Rossington, Lead Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Recovering After Emergency Heart Surgery

Gary Rossington, veteran Guitarist and the last surviving original band member of Lynyrd Skynyrd is recovering, after he recently underwent an emergency heart surgery. Gary's health update was announced by the band following Lynyrd Skynyrd’s concert on Friday at the North Dakota State Fair, where they performed without the veteran. The band had returned to the road for the first time in fifteen months, but the guitarist had been absent from recent shows, citing health reasons.



Lynyrd Skynyrd's last surviving member recovers post heart surgery

Taking to their Instagram and Facebook handles, the band's post mentioned Gary's updates as he recovers from the heart surgery and further urged fans to wish for the musician's speedy recovery. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Gary Rossington as he recovers from emergency heart surgery. Gary is home resting and recovering with his family He wants everyone to know he is doing good and expects a full recovery," the post mentioned. Guitarist Damon Johnson will serve as Rossington’s replacement during his recovery from the latest procedure.

The statement also mentioned that Lynyrd Skynyrd would continue with scheduled shows without Gary's presence. The statement reads, "After this past year, the country being shut down and everything we have all been thru, The Rossington's encouraged the band to go perform in his absence. Music is a powerful healer! We all felt playing the shows and bringing the music to y'all was a better option than cancelling the performances. We wish Gary a speedy recovery and we will see the Skynyrd Nation very soon!". Lastly, the post ended by stating "Please do us a favour and say some prayers for the Rossington family and if you would like to leave him a (positive) message please do! He will look forward to reading them".

According to USA Today, 69-year-old Gary had a history of heart issues and had undergone another emergency heart surgery post a cardiac arrest in 2016. The band was also forced to postpone shows in 2019 while he had got a heart valve repaired. The original Southern rock band of Lynyrd Skynyrd was formed with Ronnie Van Zant, Allen Collins, Larry Junstrom, and Bob Burns and Gary Rossington in 1964. Rossington was also a founding member of the Rossington Collins Band, along with former bandmate Allen Collins and they released two albums but, eventually disbanded in 1982 after the death of Collins' wife, Kath.

(IMAGE- INSTAGRAM- GARY_ROSSINGTON.O)

