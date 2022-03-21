‘Gasolina’ Hitmaker Daddy Yankee Announces Retirement From Music With Final Album And Tour

Daddy Yankee, a trailblazing artist who changed the face of Latin music, has decided to retire from music following his last studio album Legendaddy, along with a world tour. The musician, who rose to fame with the 2004 track Gasolina, made his retirement announcement in a video posted on his website recently.

The singer-rapper told fans that he's about to present them with his 'best production and best concert ever' before he bids adieu to the music world. Legendaddy will be his first album in the last 10 years, with his last record Prestige coming out in 2012. The Despacito crooner's career spans more than 3 decades, with many of his works topping Latin Albums chart over the course of time.

Daddy Yankee announces retirement from music after 32 years

According to ANI, Daddy Yankee said in a statement in a press release, "Today, I’m announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour,” and added, "I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector’s item, the album ‘Legendaddy’. I’m going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in one single album.”

The La Ultima Vuelta tour, his upcoming tour, will be commencing on August 10 from Portland, Oregon and is said to go on till the end of the year. The tickets for his tour will be up for pre-sale from March 25, alongside the general public sale that would come up from March 30.

For the uninitiated, has received multiple accolades for his contribution to music, including Latin Grammys, Billboard Music Awards and Billboard Latin Music Awards, Latin American Music Awards, and an MTV Video Music Award. According to Entertainment Weekly, CNN named him the 'Most Influential Hispanic Artist of 2009', while Time Magazine included him in the 100 Most Influential in the World in May 2006.

As of March 2022, Yankee has seen at least '76 entries on Latin Airplay' and '86 on Hot Latin Songs', including the record-breaking song alongside Luis Fonsi, Despacito. He is known by music buffs and fans as the "King of Reggaetón".

