Gautam Rode & Pankhuri Awasthy To Share Screen For The First Time Post Marriage

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy are two of the popular faces of the Indian television industry who will soon be appearing in the upcoming Zee Music’s latest single. As the duo gears up for the release of their single, theyopened up about their personal experiences during the making of the song.

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy’s upcoming single

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri got married in February 2018 and have been receiving numerous requests from fans to make an appearance together. Hence, the duo is all geared up for the release of their upcoming single by Zee Music. The song is being shot in Kashmir. Speaking about the experience of working with his wife, Gautam Rode stated, “It’s very exciting to work with Pankhuri on this track. Our admirers have been eagerly waiting for us to do something together and this song is the perfect opportunity to surprise them.”

On the other hand, even Pankhuri Awasthy opened up on how she felt after shooting with her husband for the first time post their wedding. She stated, “It feels blissful to be shooting with Gautam for the first time after marriage and that too amidst the beauty of Kashmir. We are having the best time and hope that reflects onscreen and that people love the song”. It has also been reported that the song has already been shot for and is slated to release soon

On the work front, things are exciting for Gautam as he will soon be seen as Major Samar in the much-awaited action film, State of Siege: Temple Attack. The film is expected to release on 9 July on Zee5.

Gautam Rode’s tv shows

Gautam Rode has been a part of a variety of tv shows and movies in his entire career so far. The actor has also won numerous awards and accolades for her amazing performances on-screen. Some of Gautam Rode’s TV shows include Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, Maan Rahe Tera Pitaah, Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, Suryaputra Karn, Mata Ki Chowki, Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora and many more. The actor has also appeared in a couple of music videos such as O Meri Jaan, Sunwai, Kabhie Yaadon Mein, Kabhi Mausam Hua Resham, etc.

IMAGE: PR HANDOUT

