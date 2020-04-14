'Genda Phool' Singer Payal Dev Releases New Song On Coronavirus Pandemic

In this time of crisis due to COVID-19, people have been pushed home and the internet is the only place where people are meeting and enjoying new things. One such thing released during the lockdown is the song Genda Phool by Badshah and singer Payal Dev. This song features Jacqueline Fernandez and has become a hit in a very short time. Now the singer of this sing Payal Dev has come up with a new song which will help us cheer up in this time of lockdown which has been extended till May 3, 2020. Take a look at Genda Phool singer Payal Dev's new song here.

Read Also|Badshah To 'meet & Record Song' With Ratan Kahar After 'Genda Phool' Plagiarism Charges

Genda Phool singer Payal Dev's new song released

Genda Phool singer Payal Dev took to her Instagram on April 13, 2020, to release talk about her new song Sayyam Rakh. The song Sayyam Rakh is focused on cheering up people's mood amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Payal captioned the post by writing “Iss mai me thoda sa hum rakh..#SayyamRakh !! Here is my new single with @gaana in these testing times, beautifully Penned by @kunaalvermaa & produced by @adityadevmusic ❤️ link in bio #staysafe #stayhome". This song is written by Kunaal Vermaa & produced by Aditya Dev.

Read Also|'Genda Phool' Row: Rapper Badshah Transfers Rs 5 Lakhs To Ratan Kahar; Read

Payal Dev also spoke about how this song talks about the current situation around the world. She also talked about how all the citizens of the country are trying to do their best to fight COVID-19. She also added that the song is meant to lift the spirits and hopes of the listeners. He hoped that the song will motivate a few people and make them happy. She also added that this song is special to her.

Read Also|'Want Badshah To Come And Help,' Says Folk Artist Ratan Kahar Over Genda Phool Plagiarism

About Payal Dev's previous song

The song Genda Phool was an instant hint but the song got into a controversy after the original songwriter Ratan Kahar said that he was not given due credits for the song. After this, Badshah promised to help out Kahar on humanitarian grounds and did his bit by depositing Rs 5 lakh to the veteran folk artiste's bank account. It is said that Kahar had reportedly called Badshah and invented him to his home in Siuri, a small town in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

Read Also|'Genda Phool' Singer Payal Dev On Plagiarism Allegations: 'There Is No Proof'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.