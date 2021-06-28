Gene Simmons Says Being Vaccinated Is Mandatory To Attend KISS End Of The Road World Tour

Lead singer of the popular band KISS, Gene Simmons recently spoke about the band’s documentary KISStory. Recently, the musician revealed that anyone who wanted to attend KISS shows as they went on tour, needed to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Simmons stated that nobody was allowed to risk others’ lives, thus being vaccinated was a must to come to their shows.

Gene Simmons shares criteria to attend End Of The Road World Tour

In an interview with the host on 6 ABC, Gene Simmons was heard discussing in detail a new KISS documentary called KISStory. In the candid chat, he briefly spoke about the band’s plans of going back on their End Of The Road World Tour with the post-pandemic world gradually getting better. It was then that Gene Simmons spoke about what would be one of the most important mandates for anyone attending their shows.

He was seen urging everyone to get vaccinated so that they could go see the band perform live, on the tour. Simmons further emphasized that nobody would be let inside if they were not safe, and how nobody could risk anybody else’s life like that. In a quick sarcastic comment, he also revealed how it did not matter to him what anybody believed, even if it was that the Earth is flat, and how they just have to get the vaccine before being allowed to attend any of the KISS shows.

Gene Simmons discusses KISStory

Apart from Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss are band members of KISS. Discussing some other nuances of KISStory, Simmons revealed that the documentary does not keep any secrets and is a tell-all about the band. Further, he added how no single person is perfect and everyone makes mistakes, just like their band did.

Gene Simmons went on to describe the various difficulties that the band members faced while being on tour such as living together and seeing the same faces every day. However, he then added that they still managed to survive for so long and how it was a testament to their dedication towards their fans. Gene Simmons also revealed that the End Of The Road World Tour indeed was, in a way, the ‘end of the road’ for the band.

