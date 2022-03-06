The civilian death toll continues to mount in Ukraine, with Russia stepping up its bombardment of several key cities as the invasion enters its eleventh day. In the wake of the recent events, several musical bands and artists have pulled out from performing in Russia. Now, in a recent interaction, KISS' Gene Simmons have urged all the musical bands to cancel their shows in Russia to stand in solidarity with the war-struck Ukraine.

Gene Simmons says 'Don't play in Russia'

For the unversed, the Israeli-American musician's band KISS has taken off Russia from their tour schedule. Speaking on the same, the singer and bassist told TMZ that musical bands across the globe should stick together to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin's military aggression upon Ukraine. According to Simmons, everyone should give priority to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war over their rock concert.

He further asserted all those who have been putting up shows in Russia are indirectly giving a thumbs up to Putin and his current attack upon neighbouring Kyiv. Ever since the invasion initiated in Ukraine, a slew of bands have shown support to Ukraine amidst the humanitarian crisis. Bands like Imagine Dragons, Gorillaz and many more have already pulled out from performing in Russia.

On February 25, Imagine Dragons extended support to the war-hit nation by posting the flag of Ukraine on their official Instagram handle. While doing so, the band also announced that they have cancelled all their Russian shows until further notice. A statement released by the band read, "In light of recent events, we're sad to announce our Russia and Ukraine shows are cancelled until further notice. Our thoughts are with Ukraine and all others suffering from this needless war."

Russia-Ukraine War

It is pertinent to note that reports of Russian airstrikes hitting a school in the Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr, west of Kyiv, came to the fore recently. On Sunday, March 6, a 5-member team of Republic Media Network visited Zhytomyr to share live updates of the Ukrainian city. Republic's Shawan Sen reported live from the site of the Russian air bombardment. Visuals from the Ukrainian city saw massive damages of the warzone, where the entire town had been reduced to rubble allegedly by the Russian Sukhoi strike.

Amidst all the chaos, the third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia will be held Monday, said Davyd Arakhamia, head of the parliamentary faction of Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party and a member of Ukraine's delegation at the talks. The previous round of talks was held in Belarus. Further details, including where the third peace talks will take place is yet to be disclosed.

Image: Instagram/@genesimmons, AP