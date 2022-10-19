George Floyd’s Family To Sue Kanye West For 'flagrant & False' Comments About His Death

George Floyd's family is preparing a defamation lawsuit against rapper Kanye West, after he made false, inflammatory comments about Floyd's death in an interview. In May 2020, Floyd – a Black man in Minneapolis – was brutally killed following an altercation with an American police officer.

Following his death which sparked massive outrage among people, Floyd's lawyers said on October 18 that the Donda rapper will be sued for "harassment, misappropriation, defamation, and infliction of emotional distress", saying he made false claims about Floyd's death in a recent interview, according to a report in Forbes.

George Floyd’s family sues Kanye West

The magazine further quoted the lawyers who claimed that the lawsuit will be filed on behalf of the late Floyd's daughter by her mother Roxie Washington. Witherspoon Law Group and Dixon & Dixon, who are representing Floyd's family, said they have issued a cease-and-desist letter to Kanye West, who is officially also known as Ye.

NEW: Lawyers for George Floyd daughter plan to file $250M lawsuit vs. Kanye West. "Kanye's comments are a repugnant attempt to discount George Floyd's life & to profit from his inhumane death. We will hold Mr. West accountable for his flagrant remarks against Mr. Floyd's legacy." pic.twitter.com/w56rTtCKtu — Matt Sullivan (@sullduggery) October 18, 2022

During his recent appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, the 45-year-old star claimed that Floyd died from “fentanyl” and said that Chauvin’s knee “wasn’t even on [Floyd’s] neck like that”.

He went on to compare Floyd to designer Virgil Abloh, who died from cancer last November. Last year, a reputable doctor told the court that Floyd died from a lack of oxygen, not from the trace amount of fentanyl in his system. The rapper's remarks drew strong criticism from social media users and various media reports claimed that Floyd’s family was considering legal action against the rapper.

An excerpt from the statement read, "Kanye's comments are a repugnant attempt to discount George Floyd's life & to profit from his inhumane death. We will hold Mr. West accountable for his flagrant remarks against Mr. Floyd's legacy." Floyd's daughter has been traumatised by West's remarks, the lawyers further said.

Image: AP