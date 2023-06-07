George Winston, Grammy Winning Pianist, Dies Aged 73

The Grammy-winning artist and new age pianist, George Winston, has died at the age of 73. The announcement was made on his social media handles stating he “painlessly left this world while asleep” after a ten-year fight with cancer. The news follows the musician's bone marrow transplants in 2003 and 2012.

His 16th and last album Night was released on May 6, 2022, by RCA Records. However, he had to cancel this year's tour dates due to health reasons. He had intended to start touring again in 2024.

(George Winston's Twitter screenshot)

All you need to know about George Winston

(George Winston makes an adjustment on his piano during a sound check in 2004. Image: AP)

George Winston was born in Michigan in 1949 and grew up in Montana. He began playing the organ in 1967 after hearing the Doors. His newfound inspiration from musicians like Thomas "Fats" Waller, Teddy Wilson, subsequently Earl Hines, Donald Lambert, and Cleo Brown led him to move to the piano, in later years.

Winston's debut solo piano album, Piano Solos released on the Takoma label of guitar icon John Fahey to little fanfare and was finally republished almost 10 years later as Ballads and Blues in 1972. Winston met William Ackerman, the co-founder of Windham Hill, in 1979, after he had relocated to the Bay Area. Ackerman was mesmerised by Winston's prowess on the piano and guitar. His performance prompted Ackerman to give him a record deal right away.

His 1980's Autumn album, made under Ackerman banner, was Winston's debut release for the label and eventually received Platinum certification in the US. The pianist was termed a new age musician because of his compositions and affiliation with Windham Hill, even though he preferred to refer to his playing as "rural Folk piano." He got several Grammy nominations during his career, and took home the prize for Best New Age Album in 1996, with his seventh album Forest.

Winston's enthusiasm in publishing CDs by performers of the Hawaiian slack-key guitar led him to create his own record company, Dancing Cat Records. Through RCA and Dancing Cat, he also produced memorials for the victims of Hurricane Katrina, the Louisiana wetlands, and a cancer research fund for City of Hope. The musician is survived by his sister, niece, and nephew. His family will conduct a private funeral.