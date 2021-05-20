GFRIEND Confirm They Are Disbanding To Focus On Individual Careers In Handwritten Letters

The South-Korean girl band GFRIEND recently addressed several media reports about not renewing their contracts with Source Music and announced its disbanding. While the news of 'GFRIEND disband' took the entire K-Pop community by shock, the agency's official statement about the same on Weverse didn't specify details about the group's decision to discontinue their longtime association. Now, each member from the sensational sextet also opened up about disbanding in their respective statements, shared by them with fans on Weverse.

GFRIEND's disband date revealed

Formed back in 2015, GFRIEND is all set to disband on May 22, 2021, as it marks the end of the members' contracts with Source Music. Ahead of disbanding, yesterday, i.e. May 19, band members Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB, and Umji uploaded their handwritten letters to express gratitude to their fans, popularly known as BUDDYs. Each artist has decided to part ways to shift their focus on their individual music careers hereon. Check out the letters shared by each GFRIEND artist on Weverse below:

GFRIEND's Sowon

Debuting in January 2015 felt like a dream, met BUDDYs because of huge luck in my life, and received so much love to an extent where I wondered if I should be able to receive so much. To be very honest, I'm not a very confident person, so of course, I've gone through tough times in life. Still, in those times I had the opportunity to go one step further thanks to everyone. Although I know that fans said they would be happy and proud no matter what, I'm not sure if things have gone well or I've done well or not. I'm thankful for the time I've spent with everyone and the precious moments we shared each day. While I have my regrets about whether I could have done better or I couldn't see you more often, I will fill it up with even more things with not an end but a new beginning instead. Although GFriend is officially over, it's not the end for us, so don't have a hard time, BUDDY. It's hard to share the time we spent together in just this letter, but as always, even if I don't say everything you guys know my heart more than anyone else. I feel a little worried that I cannot continue walking down this path, but I will try my best to walk thinking of BUDDYs who have always stood by me. To BUDDYs, who were very surprised at this news, I'm sorry and I love you all.

GFRIEND's Yerin

It’s been a while since I’ve written a handwritten letter, and my heart feels heavy that it’s about this. I’ve decided to part ways with Source Music, where I’ve been since I was 18 years old until I was 26. From debuting at 20 years old to becoming who I am today, I think this was all possible because I had by my side my dependable members, who are like my family; BUDDY, who have given me so much love to the point of making me wonder if I can receive this much; and the Source Music family, who worked harder than anybody. Throughout these six years, I’ve gone through dream-like experiences that used to make me wonder, ‘Could this happen in real life?’ and I always received so much love that I wasn’t sure I deserved. With that love, I think I worked hard not to become a bother by looking after myself and repaying [what I received] with good performances. I’m positive that these moments that won’t return will forever be unforgettable to me. Thank you for surrounding me with so much love, no matter what happened. I think I was able to get to this point without becoming exhausted because I had BUDDY. In the future, I will not forget these memories and live while working hard. Thank you for giving me such cool memories in my twenties. I loved you and will continue to love you lots. Thank you once again to my fellow GFRIEND members, BUDDY, and our Source Music family.

GFRIEND's Eunha

My heart aches because I think that we’ve given our fans sadness, when you were likely looking forward to us more than ever. I’ve always worried only about ‘What pretty words will make our BUDDY happy?’ but now I wonder what words can provide you comfort, and writing each and every letter makes my heart heavy… I think it’s such a blessing that I will always be able to remember and find our fans’ support and cheers, which gave me so much strength. Although I was lacking, you gave me so much undeserved love, and because you always believed in me, I wanted to become a better person. From our debut, throughout all our promotions, fan meetings, concerts, and every moment in between, I always wondered, ‘Am I someone who deserves to receive this much love? Can I be this happy? I’m not as incredible of a person that BUDDY think I am, so is it okay for me to enjoy this gift-like time?’ Because all these moments were only possible because you gave us your support. I was so thankful that I could sing such great songs, and I was so happy that we were able to shine thanks to you who recognized us. To me, this was the happiest and most beautiful six years. That truth will never change. To BUDDY whom I will love forever, I hope your futures are only filled with good things. I sincerely hope your daily lives are filled with more laughter than tears. I thank you so much for being BUDDY that was so reassuring and dependable for GFRIEND. BUDDY must always be healthy and happy. I’ll sincerely pray for you. Regardless of where or how, I plan on working towards being able to keep singing. I will do my best to repay the fond memories I have with you all. This has been GFRIEND. Thank you, and I love you, our BUDDY.

GFRIEND's SinB

My heart feels heavy relaying such sudden news to BUDDY in my first letter in a while. I thought for a long time about how to tell you and was very careful about bringing it up…For the past six years that I’ve spent promoting as GFRIEND’s SinB, BUDDY has been our reliable support and driving force. Thanks to you, I was so happy to receive enough love and support to make me feel like it was undeserved, and I was so thankful to be able to perform such good songs. Every time I saw all of your letters, cheers, and warm gazes, I was able to grow and improve. I was so happy in every moment, and I think I was able to complete our past promotions well because we had our fans, who had become the people I wanted to share good news with first. I am so sad, apologetic, and regretful that I can’t keep my promise to see you for a long time under the name GFRIEND, but I know the weight of those words well, and I will work hard to not take it lightly. I won’t ever forget our promotions or our fans’ love, and I’ll cherish my feelings of gratitude as we slowly repay it through our individual activities. All my memories from the past six years were the happiest times that cannot be replaced with anything else. I’m thankful to Source Music, who made my lacking self into GFRIEND. To my fellow GFRIEND members and our BUDDY, who gifted me this dream-like time, thank you so much, I’m sorry, and I love you. Thank you so much for reading this long letter, and please stay healthy until the day we meet next.

GFRIEND's Umji

With feelings of gratitude and regret, I’ve said goodbye to many things that had become a part of my everyday life for the past six years, and moving forward, my members and I will now be spending our time a bit differently.I started out in quite a lacking and unknowing state, but the time up until now has been a precious learning experience that made me realize so much. I want to sincerely thank you for applauding and being happy for me during the growth process of my lacking self. When we first debuted, there were times when I felt like I was running in circles with no direction or purpose. But looking back, I was able to feel just how impressive and meaningful of a path I had been walking. This helped me better appreciate and enjoy all the situations I experienced while working. The biggest reason I felt this way was our fans BUDDY, whom I love so, so much! To be honest, no matter how resolutely I try to write this, when I think of BUDDY who work to suppress their upset feelings in order to wish us happiness and give us support, my heart aches so much. No matter how much I try to measure or imagine those feelings, I don’t think I’m able to feel the entirety of what you feel, so I feel extremely apologetic. For our BUDDYs who are hurting and unprepared for this farewell, I really hope that my wish to hug you reaches you at least a little bit. I was thankful for you in the past, I’m thankful now, and I’ll continue to be thankful in the future. Everything feels the same to me now, but I do slightly fear the unfamiliar times ahead that I’ll slowly have to get used to. However, for everyone who will be watching over me, I will try to move forward bravely and coolly. Lastly, to the Source Music employees and the many staff members who worked tirelessly for GFRIEND over the past six years! Thank you very much for all our precious relationships, both short and long. And more than anything, my precious GFRIEND members who have experienced so many different things together, both seen and unseen. If it weren’t for you, I wouldn’t have been able to experience all of this. With all my heart, thank you so much, and I love you. To our BUDDY, once again, I miss you so much, and I love you. I will sincerely hope and pray that all of you are happy and free in the future. Thank you

GFRIEND's Yuju

I’ve often expressed my thoughts in writing before, but I think this is the first time I’m writing a letter that encompasses so many thoughts and memories. I worry whether you were all really shocked, and my heart feels as heavy as I imagine it. Every day that I spent as GFRIEND was extremely precious, thanks to you all. I also wanted to gift you all days like that, so I spent a very valuable six years trying to better myself. To everyone who cried and laughed together with us throughout that journey, I want to sincerely thank you once again. Since you gifted us such a big, immeasurable part of your hearts, I had a lot of thoughts while recently looking back on our memories. This time was that much more beautiful because I was with my fellow members, and it was an honour to be able to sing and dance in front of our fans who cheered us on. Thank you for loving GFRIEND up until now. To my BUDDY who is the most precious in the whole world, I will never forget your facial expressions, gazes, and voices when we got up on stage, and I’ll keep them in the warmest place of my heart. Thank you for protecting me, who wasn’t very tough, so that I wouldn’t break easily. To make sure this ending doesn’t end in sadness, I will continue to show myself moving forward in the future. Once again, I love you, thank you, and thank you. This has been GFRIEND.

