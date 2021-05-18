GFRIEND Confirm To End Their Contract With Their Longtime Agency Source Music

Girl band GFRIEND has a piece of surprising news for K-Pop fans. GFRIEND has not renewed their contract with longtime agency Source Music and it is confirmed that they will be parting ways with Source Music. Reportedly, the six members of the band did not renew their contract and will be going separate ways.

GFRIEND to part ways with Source Music

According to a report by Soompi, Source Music has confirmed that they will be ending their exclusive contract with the K-pop girl band GFRIEND on May 22, 2021. Source Music gave a statement and said that for the past six years GFRIEND has won boundless K-pop fans through a wide range of concepts and performances that have marked a new generation of girl groups. They added that they are thankful for GFRIEND who have allowed Source Music to be a part of their journey. More to the point, they said that they would like to deeply thank the fandom of GFRIEND who have shown immense love to the band, and asked them to continue showering love on the band as they begin their adventure in new and diverse areas.

GFRIEND made its debut through Source Music in the year 2015. Their first mini-album was Season of Glass. Later on, they released their breakthrough hit song Rough, which topped all the music charts. GFRIEND hasn’t announced their future plans yet. GFRIEND has recorded a lot of popular albums like Fever Season, Sunny Summer, Time for the Night with Source Music. GFRIEND has even won awards like Seoul Music Awards and Golden Disc Awards for several albums with Source Music. Over the course of six years, GFRIEND has dropped 10 mini-albums and three full-length records with Source Music. GFRIEND’s last project was in November 2020, when they released their studio album Walpurgis Night. Source Music was acquired by Big Hit Entertainment in 2019 which made the company a subsidiary under Hype Labels.

Earlier this week, 2NE1’s Sandara Park also announced that she left her longtime label YG Entertainment after 17 years. She was the last member of the band to leave the company. Minzy and Park Bom left the agency in 2016 and CL left the agency in 2019.

Promo Image: GFRIEND'S INSTAGRAM

