Gfriend's Yerin Signs Up With Sublime Artist Agency; Thanks Fans For Supporting Her

Former GFRIEND singer Yerin has signed a contract with a new agency, becoming the first member of the girl group to do so. Yerin signed with Sublime Artist Agency on June 17, 2021. (SAA). The agency stated that they were overjoyed to have Yerin on board. They assured her that they would be there for her every step of the way as she embarked on a new adventure. Yerin also took to Instagram to say that she will be showing off her best sides through various activities and asked her fans to keep cheering her on.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Yerin shared a series of pictures where she is all happy and smiling for the camera. In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a simple pose in a cream background effect. She donned a white long-sleeved outfit and opted for a fringe hairdo, well-done brows, glossy lips.

Along with the picture she wrote (roughly translated to), “Hello, I'm Yerin. I joined the sublime artist agency. I will try my best to show you better performances through various activities. Dear fans, thank you for always supporting us and loving us. I'll always be Yerin who can repay that love! I love you guys!”. Take a look.

According to News1 and translated by Soompi, Sublime confirmed the news in a press statement. They stated that they are delighted to accompany Yerin on her new journey. The agency went on to say that they will actively support her upcoming activities so that she can meet her fans in a variety of settings. The company concluded by asking fans to remain unwavering in their support for Yerin, who will greet you as an artist under Sublime Artist Agency.

Image: Yerin Instagram

