(G)I-DLE Removes Singer Soojin From New Song Over Bullying Allegations

Following the controversy surrounding (G)I-DLE's Soojin, the group has collectively decided to eliminate Soojin from an upcoming song and its video. Soojin was also left out of composing the brand new song with all of the other (G)-IDLE's members. an online A K-pop fan community platform called UNIVERSE released a statement regarding (G)I-DLE's new song.

According to a report by Aju Daily, UNIVERSE said, "Changes were made to the lyrics and composition of the new song, and five (G)I-DLE members have finished recording. The song will be released as a five-member band format without Soojin. (G) I-DLE has finished recording Last Dance (Prod. GroovyRoom), made a music video, and made some content in February, and we plan to release it at the end of April." The song and the video had originally included (G)I-DLE's Soojin, according to Aju Daily, but after the bullying allegations against the singer surfaced in March the group decided to edit Soojin out of the song, entirely.

(G)I-DLE's Soojin faces bullying allegations

Grudge: The Revolt of Gumiho actor Seo Shin-ae had recently accused (G)I-DLE's Soojin of bullying her in middle school. The Korea Times reported that Soojin and her friends had bullied the actor for two years taking personal jabs on her appearance. The actor claimed that she continued to feel the pain to date. Shin-ae claimed that the bullying made her an introvert and inflicted severe damage to her psychology.

Soojin had shortly responded to the allegations by denying them. The (G)I-DLE member claimed that she did not know Seo Shin-ae and that she had never talked behind the actor's back nor bullied her. Soojin's agency had tried to reach out to Seo Shin-ae but received no response from the latter. On March 20, 2021, Soojin personally responded to the allegations and called out Seo Shin-ae on her social media handle. She penned a long note seeking Seo Shin-ae's response and asking her for clarification on her cryptic posts on Shin-ae's personal social media handles.

(G)I-DLE's new songs in 2021

In 2021, the group released one new single titled Hwaa. The song expressed the feelings that one experiences post an emotional breakup. Hwaa, which roughly translates to Spark or Anger, is written by group member Jeon So-yeon. Hwaa was released on January 11, 2021, and its remix version by Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike was released on February 5, 2021.