Gippy Grewal's 'Ik Sandhu Hunda Si' Poster And Pre-teaser Out! Check Them Here

Gippy Grewal is a celebrated Punjabi singer and actor. He is a megastar in the Punjabi Film Industry and has managed to achieve this superstardom due to his choice of diverse roles. Gippy has been in the news lately for quite a few reasons. With the commencement of 2020, he is all set to bring it in with a bang.

Gippy Grewal recently unveiled the poster and pre-teaser of his upcoming Punjabi film Ik Sandhu Hunda Si on social media.

Image Credit: Gippy Grewal Instagram

Check out the Ik Sandhu Hunda Si Poster

Image Credit: Gippy Grewal Instagram

From the poster of Gippy Grewal's Ik Sandhu Hunda Si, it is evident that the film is based on lines of drama and action. As in the poster, Gippy Grewal is seen holding a hockey stick in his hand. Ik Sandhu Hunda Si is directed by Rakesh Mehta.

The much-anticipated film has Neha Sharma and Gippy Grewal in lead roles. This is the first time Gippy Grewal is paired opposite the Crook fame actor.

Audiences are excited to see this new pair on the silver screen. Neha Sharma is currently on cloud nine after her performance in the film Tanhaji is getting appreciation by the audiences.

Image Credit: Neha Sharma Instagram

Produced by Golden Bridge Films and Entertainment Pvt Ltd, this Gippy Grewal and Neha Sharma film seems like a power-pact entertainer. The film is slated to release on February 28, 2020.

The teaser of the film will be out on the occasion of Lohri. However, the makers of the film surprised the audience with a pre-teaser of the film a few days before its teaser launch.

Watch the pre-teaser video here-

Pre-Teaser of Neha Sharma and Gippy Grewal's Ik Sandhu Hunda Si

Image Credit: Neha Sharma Instagram

The pre-teaser of the film is already trending on social medial. In fact, Gippy's fans can't wait to see him in the film in a never-seen-before avatar. Apart from this, the Punjabi superstar has also announced the third instalment of his successful franchise Carry On Jatta. Gippy Grewal seems to have a busy 2020 on the work front.

