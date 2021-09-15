Girls’ Generation Singer Kwon Yuri Announces Her Big Screen Comeback With ‘Dolphin’

Dubbed as one of the greatest girl groups in South Korea, Girls’ Generation may have parted ways but their members continue to flourish in their solo careers. With many members establishing themselves as leading actors of the South Korean film industry, the group's singer Kwon Yuri is all set to make a comeback to the big screen in an independent film titled Dolphin. The actor was last seen in the popular drama Bossam: Stealing The Fate.

Girls’ Generation Kwon Yuri comeback

The singer turned actor is repped by the entertainment mogul of South Korea, SM Entertainment, who took to their official social media handle to announce Yuir's highly-anticipated comeback. Sharing an image of Kwon, they announced her forthcoming film to be titled Dolphin and shared a sneak peek into her character. The statement read,

''권유리, 영화 ‘돌핀’ 주인공 캐스팅! 차기작으로 독립영화 선택 ‘눈길’

볼링 매력에 빠진 마을 지킴이 ‘나영’ 역 출연 확정!

평범한 삶을 사는 소식지 직원 캐릭터로 희망찬 메시지 전달 KWON YURI has been cast for the main role in the upcoming independent film '돌핀'! To convey a message of hope through her character '나영', the newsletter office worker who falls in love with bowling!''

More on 'Dolphin'

The 31-year-old actor will essay the role of a local reporter named Na-yeong who has never left her small town. The movie will depict her journey of accepting new changes in her life by learning to bowl and gaining hope and confidence for a completely different life. According to SM, Kwon opted for the independent film to ''To convey a message of hope through her character '나영', the newsletter office worker who falls in love with bowling!''

More on Kwon Yuri

In other news, the actor-singer debuted in 2007 as a member of the popular girl idol group Girls’ Generation. touted as one of the most popular members of the band, Yuri had a flourishing career in acting after the group went on a hiatus. Some of her most famous works are Attack on the Pin-Up Boys, No Breathing, The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot, Dae Jang Geum Is Watching and Break-up Suspension. She was last seen in Bossam: Steal the Fate which managed to accumulate the highest viewership ratings ever by an MBN drama.

Image:@Instagram/kwonyuri