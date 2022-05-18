Girls' Generation To Make Comeback For 15th Debut Anniversary; Fans Say 'Legends Are Back'

Touted as one of the biggest K-pop bands in the world, Girls' Generation is reportedly set to make their comeback as a full group after five years. Dubbed Nation's Girl Group, the eight-member band was responsible for leading the first generation Korean wave with their debut with the song Into The New World in 2007 under SM Entertainment. The band consists of members Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun while member Jessica departed from the group in 2014.

Over the years, the members have individually flourished in their careers as actors and singers and carried out several solo projects. Their last venture as a full group was in 2017 when they released their sixth studio album Holiday Night in August.

Girls' Generation to make a comeback

As reported by ANI, SM Entertainment announced the highly anticipated comeback of the girl group, also known as SNSD, after five years. The group will release an album to mark their 15th debut anniversary. The agency also released a statement that read, ''It is more meaningful that full eight remaining members will participate in the new album. Girls' Generation is also scheduled to make appearances in reality shows to celebrate their 15th-anniversary album.''

레전드가 돌아온다! #소녀시대 완전체 컴백! 데뷔 15주년 기념 앨범 8월 발매

'넘사벽 클래스'로 여름 가요계 평정 예고



The legends are back! #GirlsGeneration will release an album as 8 members to celebrate their 15th anniversary this August!https://t.co/SqrXHEiL90 — Girls' Generation (@GirlsGeneration) May 17, 2022

Songs like Gee, Lion Heart, Genie, I Got a Boy, Girls' Generation and more are some of the many songs that earned the K-pop group acclamation across the world.

Fans react to Girls' Generation comeback

It was not long before fans flooded social media with love and support for the girl group. Many appeared ecstatic to see the first generation K-pop group coming together after five years. Fans tweeted 'Legends are back', 'Queens are back' and more to celebrate the comeback announcement.

NSIDJKANDOSKA I WILL RISE THE NATION GIRL GROUP IS GONNA BE BACKKKK YALLLL #GirlsGenerationComback https://t.co/vO364HBEHd pic.twitter.com/pWTRso2xyd — OmiNana|| Raccoon ENvtuber pre-debut (@OmiNana_bleh) May 17, 2022

One fan tweeted, ''I'm still in denial like i know it's not dream but when I first hear the news i was like it's a dream, I'm dreaming that feels so real and now I'm crying laughing like crazy gosh I love you girls,'' while another wrote, ''The girls are back as 8. You read it right, they are back as 8 The legends are back! GIRLS ARE BACK SNSD COMEBACK THE WORLD IS HEALING.''

SNSD coming back after 5 years has literally made my week omg. Now all they need to do is announce a world tour and I can die happy #SNSD #GirlsGenerationComback — 🏳️‍🌈🧙‍♂️ (@wizzardoro) May 17, 2022

Image: Twitter/@luvsea9