Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon All Set To Make Her Solo Comeback As A DJ HYO After 9 Months

One of the biggest first-generation pop groups in South Korea, the Girls’ Generation may have parted ways a long ago but they continue to generate immense buzz in the industry with their solo activities. Member of the group, Kim Hyoyeon is finally set to make her high-awaited comeback as DJ Hyo after nine months. The singer's last single Think About Me was released on SM STATION and appreciated by the fans.

Girls’ Generation's Hyoyeon to make a comeback as DJ Hyo

The 31-year-old singer Kim Hyoyean is signed exclusively under SM Entertainment, one of the Big Three companies of the pop industry in South Korea. According to a report by Soompi, SM Entertainment has confirmed Hyoyeon's solo comeback as DJ Hyo. The single will reportedly released in August.

More on Kim Hyoyean's career in K Pop

Touted as one of the best dancers in K Pop, Kim Hyoyeon worked with American singer Janet Jackson and South Korean singer BoA. She made her debut in SM Entertainment's renowned girl group Girls' Generation as one of the eight members of the group. After releasing global hits for several years, the members of the group parted ways to pursue their solo careers. Kim Hyoyean made her single debut as DJ Hyo in 2018 with the single Sober. She actively promoted her activities as DJ in domestic clubs and EDM music festivals.

Following the launch of her solo career, DJ Hyo released singles titled Punk Right Now featuring American DJ 3LAU, and Badster with an animated music video. One of her most successful singles in recent times was a collaboration with (G)I-DLE's Soyeon and Korean rapper Loopy titled 'Dessert'. The catchy track became a viral hit with numerous fans and Korean celebrities participating in the 'Dessert' challenge.

The music video of the song surpassed 45 million views on Youtube. She went on to release her next solo titled 'Think About Me'. The collaboration featured Korean DJ Raiden and Coogie. The singer recently took to her Instagram to share images of her recent photoshoot with fellow Girls’ Generation member Yuri. Take a look at the pictures here.

IMAGE- HYOYEON'S INSTAGRAM

